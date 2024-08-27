Meghan Markle reduced to tears after her new product was ‘widely mocked’, says royal expert

Meghan Markle is disappointed with the reception of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, which launched in March. At the time, the Duchess of Sussex teased her fans with vague details about her new business venture. Initially, there was significant excitement among royal fans, but it soon fizzled out after the launch of the brand's first product, strawberry jam. According to a royal expert, Meghan's jam was “widely mocked,” which left her in tears. Meghan Markle was 'left in tears' after her lifestyle brand's new product was 'widely mocked', royal author Tom Quinn said(REUTERS)

Meghan Markle left upset over reception of her lifestyle brand's new product

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Meghan's brand, inspired by her life in Montecito, would sell “tableware, drinkware including decanters, kitchen linens and edible treats such as jellies, jams, marmalade and spreads.” However, the anticipation has died down as months went by without any further update. Speaking with Mirror, Tom Quinn said, “The one fly in the ointment is Meghan’s new internet brand, America Riviera Orchard.”

The royal author revealed that the Duchess of Sussex was reduced to “tears when the brand launched, and her new jam was widely mocked for being expensive and nothing special.” Back in March, she sent 50 jam jars to select individuals, including her close friends and influencers. Designer Tracy Robbins shared photos of a personalised hamper sent out by Meghan that included a jar of strawberry jam in a basket filled with lemons.

“She has reached the point now where she thinks that anything and everything she does will be unfairly criticised. Like her husband, she feels that people are unfairly picking on her—she cannot understand why people don’t admire her work,” Quinn went on. “She is especially sensitive about any criticism of her luxurious lifestyle in the US – from her point of view this is something to be admired not criticised,” the expert added.