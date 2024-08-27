Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suffer blow as their Netflix deal gets ‘messed up’ while William’s foundation thrives

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life has not been the rose garden they wished for when they stepped down from their royal duties and moved to California. The couple struck a million-dollar deal with Netflix to maintain the inflow of cash to sustain themselves. The deal led to more folds in the conflict between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family. The couple also bungled up the deal with the streaming platform and are now stuck between rock and a hard place. Prince William thrives while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faces setbacks in their Netflix deals. (princeandprincessofwales/Instagram, Angela Weiss / AFP)

Also Read: Prince Harry's memoir Spare to have no updates in paperback edition, is it an olive branch to royal family?

Duke and Duchess of Sussex mess up Netflix deal

The deal with Netflix required some tell-all content related to the royals for the six-part documentary from Harry and Meghan. However, the docu-series failed to satisfy the never-ending curiosity in public to learn about the behind-the-scenes of the royal family. The documentary did not turn out to be the money-minting machine, the streaming giant had hoped for.

During their Colombia tour, the couple reportedly faced a major issue with their Netflix project due to a lack of sound on the cameras filming them. Sources suggest that Meghan's desire to control the narrative was a key factor in the mishap. This incident has intensified Netflix's dissatisfaction with the couple, leading to speculation that their streaming deal may not be renewed.

The couple still has a standing deal with Harry and Meghan which includes the former exploring the world of golf and the latter’s cooking in episodes. The royal biographer, Angel Levine believes the couple completely “messed up” the chance for another deal with Netflix. She said, “They’re not really keen on her cooking or Harry doing polo or her jam, it’s not original enough. It won’t be until next February at the earliest that they can do anything.

Technically they have messed up completely because they haven’t done it properly. Netflix is fed up and they’ve got lots of other things on their line that they can do. So I think they’re not going to renew the $100,000 to keep them going,” as reported by WGTC.

Also Read: Prince Harry could ‘try and get some money out of the King’ if Sussexes’ Netflix deal…

Prince William rubs salt in Prince Harry’s wound

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation has seen a dramatic drop in donations, going from £10.3 million in 2021 to just £1.6 million in 2022. This big decrease is shown in their latest financial reports, and 2023 doesn’t look much better.

In contrast, The Royal Foundation, run by William and Kate, hit its peak reaching £8 million in donations, with £6.5 million coming from generous donors, including £1.7 million from the U.S., as reported by GB News. However, this success may be short-lived, as the publication of Harry’s controversial memoir Spare previously negatively impacted the reputation of his brother, Prince William and its paperback edition will be released in October.