Prince Harry could ‘try and get some money out of the King’ if Sussexes’ Netflix deal…

A royal expert has suggested that Prince Harry may ask King Charles for money if the Sussexes’ Netflix deal collapses. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are in a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix to create a lifestyle series on the Duchess of Sussex’s cooking, as well as a behind-the-scenes exploration of the world of polo with the Duke. Prince Harry could ‘try and get some money out of the King’ (REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo, Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP, File)

Royal biographer Angela Levin, however, has claimed that these projects will not go ahead until "next February at the earliest.” "The documentary was six episodes, full of grumbles and gruffs - that did phenomenally well, but nothing else has,” Levin said, according to GB News. "They're not really keen on her cooking or Harry doing polo or her jam, it's not original enough. It won't be until next February at the earliest that they can do anything."

‘I think Harry will try and get some money out of the King’

On being asked if Netflix would renew its agreement with Harry and Meghan after the delay in their projects, Levin expressed her doubts on the idea. "Technically they have messed up completely, because they haven't done it properly. Netflix is fed up and they've got lots of other things on their line that they can do. So I think they're not going to renew the $100,000 to keep them going,” she said.

Host Darren Grimes highlighted how the Sussexes’ deal with Spotify collapsed, and questioned how the couple would continue to be "financially independent" if Netflix planned to discontinue the agreement with them. "I think Harry will try and get some money out of the King. I'm not sure, but maybe that's a reason they now want to come to the UK and see him,” Levin said.

Meghan’s Spotify podcast was not renewed for a second season. Insiders close to Spotify previously alleged that the royal couple were unable to meet the productivity benchmark that was needed to receive the full payout, according to Wall Street Journal.