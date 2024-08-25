King Charles could consider truce with ‘most beloved son’ Harry on spiritual leaders' advice

King Charles, who has received advice from spiritual leaders, could consider forming a truce with Prince Harry. As reported by Mail on Sunday, the King has found solace in the advice of the spiritual leaders as he tried to make peace with the death of his parents and the challenges posed by his new role. This solace led King to give another try to his relationship with his younger son. King Charles wants to mend his relationship with Prince Harry after advice from religious leaders. (Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via AP)

King Charles proposes a truce with Prince Harry

King Charles tilted towards exploring theologies, learning the nature of forgiveness and teaching their central tenets since he became the monarch. He took “spiritual nourishment” from his discussions with the religious leaders. This made him decide to try to fix his relationship with Prince Harry who has been living away from the royal family with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children for the past four years in California, America.

The source said, “Faith has always been a part of Charles’ life and something he has explored, but since becoming king it is playing a more central role. That reliance on faith and quiet contemplation has become a comfort and an asset to him and helps him cope as he adjusts to being king,” as reported by The Mail.

The rift between the King and Prince Harry formed due to some of the latter’s hurtful comments in public including his memoir where he called Camilla his “evil stepmother” and “the other woman.”

Just like the late Queen who placed faith above her protocols and duties, Charles has drawn solace from Christianity. He is a spiritual man and a regular churchgoer but also as the head of the church has been known to protect the diverse religions followed.

Possible reconciliation with Prince Harry

Regarding the possibility of a patch-up between the King and the younger Prince, the source said, “Charles misses his son. He still loves Harry and wants him back for personal reasons, regardless of his and Meghan not wanting to return to royal life. Harry will always be Charles’s most beloved son. He has faith that Harry can return. He misses the bond they once had, and the door will always remain open for him and his family. He does not want years of discord and disharmony to tarnish his reign.” However, a major interference in this possible reunion remains to be Prince William.

Regarding his faith, Charles said during the first Christmas after his coronation in 2022 about how he shared his mother’s faith and fulfilled his wish to visit Bethlehem and the Church of Nativity.