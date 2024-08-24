Meghan Markle's Toronto home where she lived while filming Suits is up for sale

Meghan Markle's Toronto property, where she lived while filming Suits, is up for sale. The three-bedroom house, located in the Seaton Village neighbourhood of the Canadian city, has been listed on the market for $1.9 million. The Duchess of Sussex lived there when she started dating Prince Harry in 2016 and rented the lavish estate for at least two years. Meghan Markle's Toronto property where she lived while filming Suits is on the market (AFP)

Meghan Markle's Toronto home is on the market for sale

The property, which boasts two “spa-inspired” bathrooms, is where Prince Harry visited Meghan in Canada. The home also features a double garage that includes a Tesla charger, according to the listing. Before relocating to the UK, Meghan lived there with her dogs Bogart and Guy, according to Daily Mail. The Duchess had a dedicated puppy play area with a sandpit and a kennel.

In 2017, Meghan moved out of the house to live with Prince Harry. The couple went on to get married a year later. Despite having numerous past accommodations, the Canadian property holds a special place in the duke's heart. In his 2023 memoir, Spare, he recalled spending his initial days with Meghan there. “Meg was excited to show me her life, her dogs, her little house, which she adored,” he wrote.

The duchess' Toronto property previously sold for $1.6 million in 2018. It has since been renovated and features “elegant high-end finishes & detailing in the interior and exterior,” according to the property's listing. The description further notes that it is located in an area “cherished by families, academics & celebrities.” Additionally, it boasts a “custom designed eat-in chefs kitchen w/ walk-out to a serenely private, deep & lush backyard retreat.”