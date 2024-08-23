Blake Lively under fire for claiming pregnant women ‘exploit’ symptoms in resurfaced 2014 interview

Blake Lively is once again facing backlash for making insensitive remarks in one of her old interviews. In a resurfaced 2014 clip, the 36-year-old actress claimed that pregnant women “lie” about their symptoms and often “exploit” them. She even jokingly called the Extra reporter AJ Calloway a “sucker” for seemingly being taken advantage of by his then-pregnant wife. Blake Lively attends the UK Gala Screening of "It Ends With Us" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, Britain, August 8, 2024. REUTERS/Mina Kim(REUTERS)

Blake Lively under fire for saying pregnant women ‘lie’ about cravings

The controversial interview which recently went viral on TikTok, took place on the Angel Ball red carpet when Lively was pregnant with her first child, James, 9. After a short meet and greet, Calloway asked the Gossip Girl star about her pregnancy journey, explaining how he often massaged his wife's feet as she was seven months pregnant at the time.

“How’s it going? My wife is seven months right now, so I know what it’s all like, the feet rubbing,” the 49-year-old said. In response to his question, the It Ends With US actress said, “Oh, she's just taking advantage.” As Calloway laughed and told her to explain her take on pregnancy symptoms, Lively said, “You can exploit it if you want. You can’t fall for that stuff.”

She went on to say that pregnancy cravings are a “lie,” adding that “it's the perfect way to get what you want all the time. You want chocolate ice cream at midnight? You have a craving!” However, Lively explained that she was “just teasing” when Calloway said, “You're busting up pregnant women everywhere.” Toward the end of the interview, when the entertainment reporter once again asked if Lively had any cravings, she just shook her head.

Shortly after the video resurfaced on TikTok, netizens began slamming the A Simple Favor star, calling her “pampered” and “privileged.” “I was on my feet working until I had my son. Yes they hurt, yes my husband rubbed them for me. I’m guessing she lives a pampered life whether pregnant or not so her feet probably aren’t sore,” one person wrote,” wrote one user, per NY Post.

A second user slammed Lively, saying, “She does not speak for this ex pregnant woman and my swollen feet. Also some of us work on our feet 40+ hrs and don’t have the luxury of rest throughout an entire pregnancy.” Meanwhile, a third user defended her, saying, “She's being sarcastic people!! This hate campaign is gross.”