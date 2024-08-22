Patralekhaa on getting 'bothered' by pregnancy rumours: ‘I got fed up with it and have stopped reading comments’

Actor Patralekhaa, who is married to actor Rajkummar Rao, often faces scrutiny around her personal life, with a lot of reports often indicating that she is expecting her first baby with the actor. Now, in an interview with Galatta India, she admitted that the persistent rumours did bother her initially. Also read: When Rajkummar Rao's mother told him Patralekhaa would be last girl she'd meet Rajkummar Rao got married to Patralekhaa in 2021.

In the interview, she said she used to get irritated when people assumed she is pregnant when she was bloated actually.

Patralekhaa reacts

When asked about the rumours, Patralekhaa said, “How many times has it happened that I was having bloating, but people feel that I am pregnant. Now who will explain to those people that there are some days in the month when one does not feel good.”

She added, “Earlier I used to be troubled by these things but then I stopped reading all the comments of people. Now I don't care about all these things. I post photos but don't read comments.”

Patralekha there are times when her stomach looks bloated, and people jump to judgements. She said that she is a “girl and there come days in her life which are not really happy”.

She is happy the way she looks. There was a time she got “fed up with it and stopped reading comments”. She just looks at her photographs and move on to the next one.

She added that whenever she feels uncomfortable, she requests the paparazzi not to click her and they respectfully agree.

About the couple

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who dated each other for over a decade, got married on November 15, 2021. They announced the news on social media, writing, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond”.

They have worked together on various projects, including the highly acclaimed film Citylights and the web series Bose: Dead/Alive.