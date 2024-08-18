J.Lo joins in on TikTok trend, drinks straight ‘from the bottle’ after girls' night out on Ben Affleck's birthday

Jennifer Lopez hopped on the latest TikTok trend as she shared a video of her chugging down a bottle on Instagram. She shared with her fans how she drank straight from the bottle while she enjoyed the night out. The video was recorded on the night of Ben Affleck’s 52nd birthday on Thursday, August 15, 2024. Jennifer Lopez drinks straight 'from the bottle' as she hopped onto new TikTok Trend during her night out at Bruno Mars concert.(@ jlo/Instagram)

Lopez drinks straight from the bottle for a TikTok trend

The On the Floor singer shared a clip of her hoping onto a new trend started by creator Jools Lebron. The clip showed Lopez drinking alcohol straight “from the bottle” as she attended Bruno Mars’ concert while she enjoyed a night out with friends.

In the video, the singer can be heard, “You see how I do this? How I drink from the bottle? Very demure,” before she took a large sip from the bottle which belonged to her newly launched alcohol brand, Delola. She continued, “Very mindful. I don’t just chug it. Little by little. Very elegant.” The caption of the clip read, “Very demure … very mindful.”

Lopez shared several snaps from her night out at the concert on Instagram. The first picture she shared was of her with her girls before the concert. She later shared her experience from the concert as she enjoyed Mars’ concert.

Concertgoers capture Lopez letting it loose

The Atlas star was seen swaying and grooving to the rhythms at the concert at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood. Before the concert, she made a brief stop at Affleck’s rental home to congratulate him on his birthday. A concertgoer shared a video of Lopez where she appeared to sing along Mars’ Marry You performance. Fans also noticed that she did not post a birthday wish for the Batman actor on social media, rather she threw shade at him by posting a few snaps from her birthday in the Hamptons.

The rumours of their split first sparked when Affleck refused to attend the Met Gala alongside Lopez. Sources reported later that month that the actor had “come to his senses” about his “fever dream” marriage to the singer.