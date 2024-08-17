Ben Affleck enjoys 'small' birthday party with his kids: 'It's exactly what…'

Ben Affleck turned 52 on Thursday, August 15, 2024, and marked the day with a small celebration. Amid split rumours with Jennifer Lopez, this celebration was everything he wanted for his birthday. JLo and ex-wife Jennifer Garner were spotted at the birthday celebration, briefly. Ben Affleck enjoyed a small celebration with his kid son his 52nd birthday. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)(Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Ben Affleck enjoys a small birthday celebration

As The Batman actor enjoyed a small celebration with his kids on his 52nd birthday, sources revealed that “It's exactly what he wanted. He didn't want to go out to celebrate. The kids had gifts for him, and it was cute.” The source also mentioned, “Jennifer stopped by to congratulate him," as reported by People. Affleck celebrated his birthday at his Brentwood rental in California which was earlier visited by his ex-wife. Lopez was spotted departing his home hours after Garner’s visit.

The actor desired to focus on his three kids with his ex-wife, Garner and spent the entire day with them. The insider said, “The kids were with Ben for most of the day. He didn't leave the house at all for his birthday."

JLo’s out and about on Affleck’s birthday

The On the Floor singer also stepped out of her home on Affleck’s birthday as she was spotted at the opening night of Intuit Dome in Inglewood. She attended the event which also featured performances by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars in a Dior dress with a sheen wrap design and posted photos from the night on Instagram.

Her visit to Affleck’s house came after she celebrated her birthday in Hamptoms away from the actor’s attendance. The two spent the entire summer apart including celebrations such as the Fourth of July and their marriage anniversary.

An insider told People earlier in August that Lopez is trying to enjoy her summer regardless of everything that has been happening. The insider also said the two are “moving on separately” as they listed a shared Beverly Hills mansion for sale and Affleck bought a new house in Los Angeles recently.