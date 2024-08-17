‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha’s luxe life of trips, cars, botox after treating Perry’s death as ‘no big deal’

Accused of supplying the drugs responsible for Matthew Perry’s death Ketamine Queen aka Jasveen Sangha reportedly used to flaunt her role as a “celebrity drug dealer” who provided “high-quality goods.” Charges allege that Sangha’s extravagant lifestyle including foreign trips, pricey cars, facial treatments etc was funded by a lucrative underground business potentially peddling high-purity ketamine to a clientele of the wealthy and famous. Who is ‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha, allegedly supplied lethal dose to FRIENDS star(Twitter picture)

Jasveen Sangha’s luxury life

Sangha’s opulent lifestyle came under intense scrutiny after she was allegedly implicated in the fatal ketamine overdose of the beloved Friends star last October. Despite evading authorities for months, a recent raid on her emporium, unveiled a staggering drug cache, including “80 ketamine vials, thousands of methamphetamine and cocaine pills, Xanax, and other illicit prescription medications.”

While allegedly supplying deadly drugs, Sangha enjoyed a life of luxury, complete with a BMW and frequent trips to exotic locales like Mexico, Spain, Italy, Greece, Japan, France, Dubai, and Antigua, as per the authorities. Prosecutors claim she showed a callous disregard for the lives lost due to her ketamine distribution and instead kept spurring money on her beauty treatments, shopping, parties and more.

Ketamine Queen is obsessed with her appearance

On August 16 the Department of Justice arrested 5 people linked to Perry’s death. Among them, 2 are his doctors, one assistant, one supplier and a drug dealer. Sangha has reportedly pleaded ‘not guilty’ in the case and is scheduled to appear soon in the court.

“Based on the defendant’s lifestyle and spending, she has the financial means to flee,” the motion stated. Prosecutors argue that Sangha's lavish lifestyle, financed by her allegedly shady business included renting a high-end North Hollywood residence for thousands of dollars monthly and driving luxury vehicles like a Range Rover and a leased 2024 BMW.

As per the POST, her friends described she was known for her glamorous appearance, which she maintained through Botox and IV drips, Sangha allegedly bragged about supplying drugs to celebrities, according to federal authorities.

Jasveen Sangha acted like Perry’s death ‘was no big deal’

“If anything, she became more social in the past few months,” a long time friend of Sangha told the POST. “She seemed carefree, like she didn’t have a worry in the world.”

“She was always up for parties or dinner or just hanging out. She put on a brave face, considering what she knew was coming. She acted like it was no big deal at all,” they added.

It is believed that just before her arrest, Sangha visited a hair salon, had her nails done, went shopping, and attended parties in Hollywood. According to pretrial services cited in court papers, she also claimed to be self-employed as an “artist and singer” who participated in “art shows.”