Matthew Perry was 'killed' by his aide and doctors? ‘That moron…,' disturbing texts and details emerge after arrest

Recent arrests and the discovery of disturbing evidence suggest that Matthew Perry's demise may have been a tragic outcome orchestrated by those closest to him. Shocking details are emerging about the role of Perry's longtime assistant and the medical professionals involved in his care, who allegedly took advantage of the FRIENDS star's struggle with substance abuse. They are accused of selling him ketamine for thousands of dollars, which ultimately led to his death.

Matthew Perry’s assistant and doctors involved in his death: Report

The recent developments surrounding the death of beloved actor Matthew Perry are far more sinister than initially believed. What was once classified as an accidental drowning is now transitioning into a complex case potentially involving homicide.

Five defendants, including two doctors and Perry's domestic aide who worked for him for almost two decades, have been formally charged in connection with the actor's death. U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada revealed that the medical professionals provided Perry with a substantial amount of ketamine, a drug typically used as an anaesthetic. Additionally, it was uncovered that the doctors discussed how much the former Friends star might be willing to pay in a series of text messages, using derogatory language to refer to him.

“These defendants took advantage of Perry’s addiction issues to enrich themselves. They knew what they were doing was wrong,” Mr Estrada remarked.

The ‘disturbing’ text exchange between the doctors

Perry developed an addiction to ketamine while seeking treatment. When his regular medical professionals refused to help, he was introduced to the two charged doctors. Jasveen Sangha, 41, the drug dealer also known as "The Ketamine Queen," and licensed doctors Dr. Salvador Plascencia, 42, and Dr. Mark Chavez are said to have orchestrated the plan together with another street dealer.

Out of desperation, Perry turned to them, who clearly saw an opportunity to exploit the situation. In a text exchange between them, one doctor reportedly said, “I wonder how much this moron will pay.” Perry, driven by desperation, paid $2,000 for a vial of ketamine that cost the physicians about $12.

Perry’s live-in assistant pleads guilty

Kenneth Iwamasa found the FRIENDS star's face flipped over in his hot tub on October 28 and called paramedics, who pronounced him dead. In recent developments, Iwamasa has reportedly pleaded guilty to obtaining ketamine from another accused individual, Eric Fleming. Fleming had initially received the drugs from Sangha. It is reported that Iwamasa received a delivery of nearly 50 vials of ketamine for Perry to use, with 25 of them being handed over four days before the actor died.

“Fleming admitted in court documents that he distributed the ketamine that killed Perry. He further admitted to obtaining the ketamine from his source,” according to the US attorney's office.

Developments so far

Dr. Salvador Plasencia is accused of giving ketamine to Perry and his personal helper, Kenneth Iwamasa, without a real medical reason and a valid prescription at least seven times.

Ketamine from Sangha led to Perry's death, according to the authorities.

Two people involved, Iwamasa included, have already admitted to the charges, and another person has decided to plead guilty.

Sangha and Plasencia might have their first court showings later this Thursday, both of them have pleaded not guilty.

The helper confessed to often giving Perry ketamine shots without any medical training, even giving him several shots on the day he passed away, October 28, 2023.

“We allege each of the defendants played a key role in his death by falsely prescribing, selling, or injecting the ketamine that caused Matthew Perry’s tragic death,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram.