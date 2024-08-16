General Hospital star Johnny Wactor's murder: 4 arrests made in LA shooting incident

Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the tragic murder of General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor. Nearly three months after the 37-year-old soap opera star was fatally shot in downtown Los Angeles, the LAPD has detained multiple suspects linked to the crime. Wactor was gunned down after he and a friend caught three people attempting to steal his car’s catalytic converter. LAPD releases chilling images of General Hospital star Johnny Wactor’s alleged killers (@LAPDPIO/X, Scott Kirkland/ABC via AP)

Johnny Wactor's murder development

Late Thursday, the LAPD announced that the Central Bureau Homicide had executed search warrants at multiple locations across the region in connection with the ongoing investigation into the death of Johnny Wactor. In a statement to PEOPLE on August 15, the department revealed that several arrests had been made and evidence recovered as part of their probe into the May 25 killing.

"Early this morning, the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Bureau Homicide conducted search warrants relating to the John Wactor case at several locations throughout Los Angeles,” the statement read.

Wactor was tragically shot after confronting armed car thieves attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle. Known for his roles in supernatural series like Siberia and Criminal Minds, Wactor's death left his mother and two younger siblings in mourning.

4 arrested in connection with Johnny Wactor's murder?

The LAPD announced the arrests on August 15, identifying the suspects as Robert Barceleau (18) of Huntington Park, Frank Olano (22) of Inglewood, and Leonel Gutierrez and Sergio Estrada (both 18) of Los Angeles County.

The arrests were made just over a week after police released photos of the suspects and their vehicle, a black Infiniti Q50 sedan, which was linked to the crime as per AP. No additional details have been provided regarding the arrests or the evidence. The men escaped in a car, and Wactor was rushed to a hospital where he was subsequently declared dead by the police.

How did Johnny Wactor die?

The County Medical Examiner has determined that Wactor's demise was the result of a gunshot to the chest, classifying the incident as a homicide. Grant Wactor, the brother of the deceased, earlier disclosed that Johnny Wactor, who worked as a bartender, did not confront the thieves. Instead, he was attempting to protect his colleague while walking to his vehicle after his shift at a downtown L.A. bar when the thieves approached. Grant stated that Johnny put his body in front of his colleague and raised his hands when he was shot.

Some of his notable shows include Westworld, The OA, NCIS, Station 19, and Hollywood Girl, among others, but his breakthrough role was in General Hospital.