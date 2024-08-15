Blake Lively doing all that over this? Fans argue if Justin Baldoni is ‘real villain’ in It Ends With Us BTS drama

Blake Lively's dramatic transformation from Hollywood darling to outspoken critic has sparked a row of controversy. The actress recently found herself in the crosshairs of public opinion following explosive claims of being "fat-shamed" by her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni. This comes after the actress received a barrage of criticism after her approach to promoting the film dealing with heavy themes of domestic abuse was dubbed tone-deaf and insensitive. But that might not be the full story. Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have multiple intimate scenes in It Ends With Us

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's feud explained

The on-set tension between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni during the filming of "It Ends With Us" is undeniable. But, as TMZ was informed Baldoni ‘might not be the whole villain.’ A disagreement popped up during a scene where Baldoni had to pick up Lively. Before they started filming, he talked about her weight with his trainer, which really bothered Lively, especially since she had just had a baby with hubby Ryan Reynolds. Additionally, Lively expressed discomfort with a kissing scene, claiming Baldoni stretched the intimate moment, making her feel ‘uncomfortable.’

While the public has largely rallied behind Lively, there's a growing undercurrent of support for Baldoni among the film's crew. Things got heated when it came out that Lively decided to make her own version of the movie. Since Baldoni was not just the director but also the main actor, this decision showed there was a big creative disagreement. Despite Baldoni's creative job with the project, Lively, who is also a producer, brought in her own editor and even involved her husband, Ryan Reynolds, to make last-minute script changes.

Blake Lively faces backlash over Justin Baldoni’s row

While the initial uproar stemmed from a promotional interview that went south—possibly because the public only saw the first half, which was enough to fuel tension, while the second half was overlooked—the situation worsened when claims surfaced that Lively felt ‘uncomfortable’ with her co-star.

“I’m not siding with a man who hired Johnny Depp’s lawyer” what if I told you that you don’t have to side with him, but you can also admit Blake causing a stir over THIS is weird,” a social media user wrote. “Listen I know talking about a Woman’s weight is a no no but for those of us with real back issues…….I could cough/sneeze too hard and throw my back out I take a min and assess the situation before I lift ANYTHING,” another said. “Blake doing all that for This, for a man prioritising his health, that's weird af.”

“Just another Hollyweird millionaire promoting her beauty line, bragging she's married to deadpool and how they re-wrote a scene and then refused to sit in the same theatre as Baldoni the director, for a premiere,” one more added. “I read on another site that she hired her own crew to edit the film to her liking and attempted to get the powers that be to release her cut in theaters rather than the director’s. If even a word of that is true she should be sued,” another quipped.

Blake Lively and promotional interview controversy

Blake Lively's trip around the country promoting "It Ends With Us" has been a total buzz. A video from a recent interview has exploded online, getting a lot of flak for how casually she answered a deep question. The chat with Jake Hamilton was all about how the movie might affect people. "It Ends With Us" is about Lily (Lively) who falls for a smooth-talking neurosurgeon (Baldoni) who ends up being abusive.

In the now-viral video, Hamilton throws out a serious question about what the movie is trying to say, but Lively just goes off on a tangent about sharing her location and astrology, making some people think she didn't take the movie's serious issues seriously. While she did offer a more serious answer later in the interview, the initial response dominated the conversation. This incident follows other instances of Lively facing criticism for her approach to promoting the film including the London premiere where she said:

“This movie covers domestic violence but what’s important about this film is that she is not just a survivor and not just a victim,” Lively told BBC. “While those are huge things to be, they’re not her identity. She’s not defined by what someone else did to her or an event that happened to her.”