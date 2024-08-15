Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘could lose’ Royal titles after family prepares for…

The future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal titles hangs in the balance as the Royal Family gathers at Balmoral Castle for crucial 'future talks.' The annual summer retreat has been transformed into a strategic summit where the monarchy is expected to chart its course for the next decade. As the Sussexes have distanced themselves from royal duties and launched critical yet scathing remarks against the UK family, speculation is mounting about potential changes to their roles and titles within the institution. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ripped over decision to visit Colombia (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP)(AFP)

Prince Harry and Meghan’s titles at risk

"The Royal Family is meeting at Balmoral to discuss various issues, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," an insider told the Daily Express. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have once again been excluded from a major royal gathering, and the snub has reportedly left them 'surprised' but not 'shocked,' as they likely anticipated it. "What people don't realise is that the Balmoral gathering isn't just a summer holiday," the insider added."

Also read: Tim Walz picks CBS for vice presidential debate day against JD Vance only if he…

Not only will Harry and Meghan's tours and upcoming trip to Canada be on the agenda, but their titles and peerages will also be up for discussion," they continued. The estranged royals are soon to embark on their Columbia tour after touring Nigeria in May, where they were criticised for their royal-styled outing despite not working as senior royals.

Why is the Balmoral talk so important for Royals?

“The family also participates in pre-arranged meetings where they discuss the family's current position and how they can best prepare for the future,” the source disclosed.

Also read: Prince Harry and Meghan’s Chief of staff resigns in just 3 months ahead of Colombia trip: Report

“Last year was very much about honouring the Queen as it was the King's first time hosting the gathering since her death, but this will be about how the family can best move forward without the Sussexes,” they added. The source reflected on major changes, noting that with William advancing to the position of Prince of Wales and taking on major decisions alongside his father, any attempt by the working royals to strip the Sussexes of their titles could lead to 'a lot of unnecessary problems' if implemented.

“It’s not just about pride or hurt feelings; there are very ugly repercussions for them when this constant narrative that they’re family outcasts keeps getting fed,” another insider claimed earlier regarding the Sussexes' reaction to the brutal snub.

What will happen if Harry and Meghan are stripped of their royal titles?

While the couple were stripped of their HRH styles following their decision to step back from royal duties, their Dukedoms and other titles remain intact.

However, sources suggest that King Charles III could potentially remove the Sussexes' Prince and Princess titles, a move that would require less complex legal proceedings. Stripping them of their Dukedoms, on the other hand, would be a far more complicated process, necessitating an Act of Parliament.

Their children, Archie and Lilibet, who currently hold the titles Prince and Princess, could also see their titles revoked if the family decides to take such drastic measures.