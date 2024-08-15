Prince Harry, Meghan Markle upset over Balmoral invite snub as it feels like 'personal attack' designed to...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are upset but “not shocked” by the royal family's choice to exclude them from the Firm's yearly summer gathering at Balmoral Castle. Prince Harry, right, and Meghan, left, have been facing invitations snub from the British monarch since they quit their Royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the US.(AP)

Notably, the Royal couple has been facing invitations snub from the British monarch since they quit their duties in 2020 and relocated to the US. Due to this, King Charles has seen his grandson, Archie, only a few times and met Princess Lilibet just once in June 2022, when the UK marked the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for the late Queen Elizabeth.

Speaking to Closer, an insider said, “It doesn’t exactly shock Harry and Meghan that they’re not invited considering they’re not even on speaking terms at this point, but it feels very much like a personal attack designed to hurt and embarrass them.”

“It’s not just about pride or hurt feelings, there are very ugly repercussions for them when this constant narrative that they’re family outcasts keeps getting fed.”

Here is what former Royal Butler has to say

Meanwhile, former royal butler Grant Harrold told The Post that the Royals would have not made the decision lightly, adding that it would have been based on advice from King's team.

He noted that it is obvious that the Duke and Duchess would not be pleased if they were ignored. “They would find it hurtful. It would show that the relationship between the families has gone over the point of repair.”

Since Charles is a family guy, Harrold, who had served the monarch for seven years, stated he has “no doubt the king wants to see his grandchildren.”

He, however, added that the grandkids would surely be not impacted by this enmity.

The Royals' Summer Holiday

Every year, Charles and Queen Camilla like taking a holiday in the Scottish countryside.

The magnificent castle was a well-known favorite home of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who established the custom of visiting there for a yearly vacation throughout her reign.

This year, Charles was excited to follow in the footsteps of his late mother's custom. He will be joined by Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids.