Prince William, Princess Kate's children have ‘very weird’ nicknames for Queen Elizabeth and Camilla

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton's three children always surprise Royal fans with their rare appearances at key events. Recently Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince George were seen with their parents at Trooping the Color, where they greeted the Royal family supporters from the balcony in the presence of King Charles and Queen Camilla. Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton's son Prince George gave an endearing nickname to Queen Elizabeth.(Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Notably, the Royals do not address their family members and relatives with their titles, and they have special nicknames for each other.

From Gary to Haz, all you need to know about Royal nicknames

In an interview with James Corden during her ‘tour of LA’, Meghan Markle revealed that she calls Prince Harry ‘Haz’. Interestingly, late Queen's immediate family used to address her as ‘Lilibet’ and Prince William had a special nickname for his grandmother i.e. ‘Gary’, The Mirror reported.

When it comes to William and Kate's kids, they have strange yet adorable nicknames for their elders as they follow in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth, who referred to her grandad George V as Grandad England. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who reportedly know everything about their grandmother ‘Granny Diana’, called King Charles ‘Grandpa Wales’.

Royals kids have unique nicknames for Queen Elizabeth and Camilla

It is obvious that Queen Camilla too goes by a different moniker than the conventional “grandma”. She has five grandkids of her own and then there are Prince William and Prince Harry's children as well. Camilla once told Lady Gaga that her stepchildren referred to her as 'GaGa', reported The Sun. Following the birth of Prince George, she told the Daily Mail, “My own grandchildren call me GaGa. I don’t know if it’s because they think I am! It is funny but is still very sweet.”

Prince George gave an endearing nickname to Queen Elizabeth. He used to call his great-grandmother, ‘Gan-Gan’. Speaking in 2016, Kate Middleton remarked following the birth of Princess Charlotte that she feels “very special” to have a little girl. “I feel very, very lucky that George has got a little sister,” she added.

She further mentioned that George started calling her 'Gan-Gan' when he was only two-and-a-half.