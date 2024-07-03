Prince William holds ‘grudge’ against Prince Andrew due to THIS unkind gesture towards Kate Middleton

Prince William and his uncle Prince Andrew's bond has deteriorated over the years as Royal family members are having a hard time maintaining unity among themselves. Following the demise of Queen Elizabeth, her disgraced yet most beloved son Andrew suffered a major blow since he is being sidelined by the Royal family. In the most recent setback, he is facing eviction from King Charles over his struggle to pay off $503K bill to maintain the £30m Royal Lodge. Prince William holds a ‘grudge’ against Andrew fur to his unkind gesture towards Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, as per a report.(Getty)

According to a report, The Prince of Wales holds a ‘grudge’ against Andrew fur to his unkind gesture towards Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.

After his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview in which he revealed his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew was compelled to resign from his position as a Royal Family's working member in 2020. He has maintained a low profile since then, supposedly at the request of King Charles' and his son William.

What is Kate connection and is Prince William making moves against Andrew?

It is believed that Prince William had a major involvement in the decision to have Andrew ejected from his offices at Buckingham Palace. He has been vociferous in his demands that the Duke must be prohibited from attending official royal gatherings.

William is reportedly pressuring the monarch to force the Duke of York out of Royal Lodge. "William has long held a grudge against Andrew for being unwelcoming when he first introduced the then Kate ­Middleton to the Royal Family and feels that his father has been too soft on him," according to Richard Kay of the Daily Mail.

According to reports, Charles is now pressuring Andrew to leave the expansive Royal Lodge estate and move to Frogmore Cottage, a smaller property that was previously occupied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Andrew is apparently unwilling to move, escalating ongoing tension with King Charles.

Will Kate and William move to Royal Lodge?

According to Royal expert Tom Quinn, if Andrew moves to Frogmore, it will send a message that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will never be allowed back to their old residence, reported the Mirror.

Moreover, the move will convey the message that Andrew can no longer anticipate relishing a lavish lifestyle after embarrassing himself. With this, William and Kate can move into an appropriately opulent mansion. "Charles is determined that Royal Lodge is the only residence on the royal estate at Windsor that is big enough and regal enough for his heir," Quinn stated.

It would be interesting to see if Kate and William move to Royal Lodge in case Andrew steps out.