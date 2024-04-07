Emily Maitlis finally addresses Netflix-Amazon rivalry with movie based on Prince Andrew's notorious BBC interview

Emily Maitlis has opened up about her Netflix drama ‘Scoop,’ based on her notorious interview with Prince Andrew. Emily Maitlis questioning Prince Andrew in the notorious BBC interview.(BBC)

The film-went live on April 5, goes through the events before the Duke of York’s downfall in the interview, played by Gillian Anderson.

Maitlis, in a conversation with Deadline, expressed her detachment from the creative process of the Netflix production, stating, “I’ve left them very much to do their own thing because I think the last thing they want is me peeking around the edges offering my [views].”

The BBC broadcaster's involvement is more pronounced in a competing Amazon series, where she serves as an executive producer. That series will feature Ruth Wilson in the role of Maitlis.

“It says it’s based on a fictional account, so I think it goes into different places and it does different things (to the Amazon series),” She clarified.

Scoop's plot

The interview saw Prince Andrew interrogated about his association with the convicted sex offender and notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged relationship with Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre has accused him of sexual assault when she was 17; however, Andrew has consistently refuted it.

Netflix vs Amazon

Netflix’s production comes with a disclaimer: “This film is based on real events – however certain elements have been fictionalized for dramatic purposes.”

Maitlis has yet to watch the film but said that she would “get around to it at some stage” and expressed her excitement about how her former colleague Sam McAlister has elevated the narrative to “brand new heights.”

She refuted the Netflix and Amazon rivalry, suggesting that the conflict is “probably overplayed, overstated.”

She anticipates that the Amazon series will be distinct, saying, “This [the Amazon series] will be a very different beast. I’m sure there’s room for both.” Maitlis marvelled at the intense interest and excitement surrounding the adaptations.

Scoop on Netflix is adapted from the book ‘Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews’ by former Newsnight producer Sam McAlister. In the film, Billie Piper donned McAlister’s role.