King Charles could ‘sever ties’ with Prince Andrew even though they ‘bonded through grief’

A royal commentator has said that King Charles may “sever ties” with Prince Andrew as the Duke of York is refusing to vacate his royal residence in Royal Lodge. The two reportedly "didn’t get on" when they were young but they have now "bonded through grief.” King Charles could ‘sever ties’ with Prince Andrew (Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs, photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

The king has been trying to remove his younger brother from the property and demanding that he move into the smaller Frogmore Cottage. This is where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had previously lived.

‘King Charles could threaten to sever ties with Prince Andrew’

Royal correspondent Kinsey Schofield told GB News, "King Charles could threaten to sever ties with Prince Andrew if the non-working royal refuses to leave Royal Lodge to relocate to Frogmore Cottage. The Times are citing an unnamed friend of the King. That friend claims that the King said he is willing to pay for his brother to live comfortably out of his private funds from the Duchy of Lancaster.”

Andrew has the lease on Royal Lodge, but the purse strings are reportedly controlled by Charles.

"However, that level of funding needs to be appropriate. There's another quote in this piece that reads unfortunately if Andrew refuses to leave within a reasonable time frame, then the King may be forced to reassess the whole package of support that he provides, and the Duke would be required to fund the lion's share of his security, accommodation and lifestyle costs all on his own, which, given the sums involved, is highly unlikely to be possible in the long term for Prince Andrew, who is unemployed,” Schofield continued.

Schofield added, “They stressed that there are limits of patience and tolerance when it comes to King Charles, and after multiple eviction conversations, a friend of the King has warned as things stand life at Royal Lodge is set to become increasingly cold and uncomfortable for the Duke.”

"We know that there's embarrassment on the part of the king about Andrew's controversies, including his ill-advised friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. But what do we know of their personal relationship? Do the two men get on Charles and Andrew?” host Mark Dolan said.

Schofield replied, “I mean, they didn't when they were younger men, but I think both of them softened in their old age, especially towards the end of their parent's lives. I think that they've bonded through grief. But the King's ultimate objective is his legacy and how people interpret him as a leader. And I think he understands that Prince Andrew is a liability."