Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘taking advantage’ while royals are unable to conduct overseas tours

A royal author has said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to “take advantage” at a time when King Charles and Prince William are not able to conduct overseas royal tours. Just this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went on a Nigeria tour. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blasted for ‘taking advantage’ while royals are unable to conduct overseas tours (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP)(AFP)

Both Charles and Kate Middleton are battling cancer. While the king is back to his royal duties, Kate still remains away from the public eye as she undergoes treatment.

“The royals who go out have a lot of discussion and weeks of studying,” royal commentator Angela Levin said, according to GB News.

“Her behaviour which was so inappropriate will slide down to affect the Royal Family,” Levin continued, referring to Meghan. “They had so much royal stuff that it wasn’t just a visit.”

She added, “It was Harry and Meghan trying to take over the advantage that King Charles and William can’t go away. They can, and they can take it away from the Royal Family. They want to show they’re modern, fun and everything else.”

‘I think it is very provocative’

Levin had also criticised Meghan’s fashion choices in Nigeria. “She went to a school, a very religious school, and she went with a backless dress,” Levin said. “You don’t do that. I think it is very provocative. If she was representing the Royal Family, she would not have been wearing anything like that.”

“I thought it was absolutely appalling. I was livid with it. I thought her choice of clothing was absolutely terrible,” she added.

‘It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people’

Harry previously spoke out about the tour, telling People, “It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support and positive change.”

“There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to travelling more because the work matters,” he added. “Whether it’s the Archewell Foundation, Invictus, or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work.”