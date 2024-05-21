 Meghan Markle reveals ‘best souvenir’ she and Prince Harry were given on Nigeria tour | World News - Hindustan Times
Meghan Markle reveals ‘best souvenir’ she and Prince Harry were given on Nigeria tour

BySumanti Sen
May 21, 2024 12:00 AM IST

Meghan Markle has revealed the “best souvenir” she was given on her Nigeria tour with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle has revealed the “best souvenir” she was given on her Nigeria tour with Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got over 20 presents from their three-day trip. The gifts included clothing, jewellery and literature.

Meghan Markle reveals ‘best souvenir’ he was given on Nigeria trip (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP)(AFP)
Meghan Markle reveals ‘best souvenir’ he was given on Nigeria trip (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP)(AFP)

“It was such warm hospitality and it was a really meaningful trip,” Meghan told People.

What was Meghan Markle’s ‘best souvenir’?

“It was incredibly memorable and special. That alone is the best souvenir to take with us — all the memories we’ve made,” Meghan added. During the trip, Meghan referred to Nigeria as “my country.”

Meanwhile, Harry said that the tour was important for the two of them as well as the Invictus Games as a whole. “Always nice to be on the move, in a sense, but also these trips are about us being able to go out and go and focus on the things that mean so much to us and support the causes that are close to our heart,” he said.

“And being able to be on the ground that, to us, is what it’s all about,” he added.

Harry and Meghan do not have any confirmed travel plans at present. However, the Duke said that the Nigeria trip was hopefully one of many such trips that might take place in the future. “It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support and positive change,” Harry said.

“There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to traveling more because the work matters. Whether it’s the Archewell Foundation, Invictus or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work,” he added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to Nigeria after being invited by Christopher Musa, the West African country’s highest-ranking military official.

Meghan Markle reveals 'best souvenir' she and Prince Harry were given on Nigeria tour

