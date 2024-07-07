Prince Louis receives ‘priceless’ gift from tennis icon at Wimbledon, but he is unlikely to…

Prince Louis, the youngest son of Kate Middleton and Prince William, once received a “priceless” gift from the tennis icon and 1972 Wimbledon champion. The ‘cheeky’ Prince is known for his most adorable moments and he recently grabbed the limelight during the Trooping the Colour, where he was praised for bringing a smile on his cancer-stricken mother's face with his cute poses. Britain's Prince Louis attends received trainers from Stan Smith, the 1972 Wimbledon men's singles champion.(REUTERS)

Back in 2019, Stan Smith, the 1972 Wimbledon men's singles champion, gave Kate the Adidas Stan Smith shoes for Prince Louis while in the Royal Box at Wimbledon during the Men's Singles Final.

Will Prince Louis wear the trainers?

In an interview with The Sun, royal author Phil Dampier speculated that the athletic shoes will stay brand-new and unused in the Louis' wardrobe. Meanwhile, Royal analyst Ingrid Seward called them “priceless”.

According to Dampier, Louis is unlikely to wear the trainers because they will be very valuable for him. “He won't be aware of the history himself of course but when he becomes a teenager I'm sure he will treasure them,” he said.

Prince Louis may have outgrown the footwear as they were a gift in 2019, the Express reported.

Royal commentator Phil underlined the historical importance of the shoes by pointing out that the Adidas Stan Smiths were the pinnacle of fashion in the 1970s and were regarded as an “iconic” design even before Nike entered the market.

Meanwhile, another Royal observer, cited by The Mirror, stated that it is just a matter of time as Prince Louis and his other two siblings will grace the Royal box at Wimbledon, considering Kate's admiration for tennis. “I'm sure he will meet Stan there one day,” he mentioned.

Prince Louis gets expensive gift from uncle Harry

This is not the only impressive gift Prince Louis has received. His uncle, Prince Harry, is said to have given him the first edition of A.A. Milne's Winnie the Pooh book during his christening ceremony.

Despite the gift's sweetness, Phil Dampier, a Royal novelist, is skeptical that Louis has truly looked over that specific copy due to its high cost. In an interview with The Sun, he stated: “It was lovely of Harry to give this precious book to Louis but I expect he has also got a cheaper version so he can read it properly.” Prince William and Kate wouldn't wish him to ruin the pages of the costly book as he thumbed through it, he added.