Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted by ex-member of staff after Josh Kettler's resignation: 'I don't think I heard a…'

A former member of staff for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has slammed the couple in the aftermath of Josh Kettler’s resignation, claiming their former staff members would never want to return even if they had the chance. Kettler has stepped down from working for the couple as their Chief of Staff, which was reportedly a mutual agreement. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted by ex-member of staff after Josh Kettler's resignation (REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye/File Photo)(REUTERS)

"What may be most telling is that the entire time I worked there, I don't think I heard a single current or former employee on their staff say they would take the job again if given the chance,” a former member of staff told the Daily Mail.

"These aren't employees they had just found off the streets. Many of them are people who had previously excelled working for demanding bosses in high-performance companies and environments,” the person added.

This comes days before Harry and Meghan are set to go on a tour to Colombia after being invited by the country’s vice president, Francia Marquez. The Sussexes are expected to visit the capital Bogota, the colonial city of Cartagena on the Caribbean coast and Cali. There, they will attend a cultural festival.

‘It's a huge challenge for their remaining staff to try and put a lid on this’

According to GB News Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker, Meghan and Harry will want to "push forward the narrative,” but their former staff member will remain in focus. "Everyone is harking back to what happens when Harry and Meghan left as working members of the Royal Family, and the fallout from various ex-members of Kensington Palace staff who have spoken to various papers about their time and their experience of working for Harry and Meghan,” he said.

"But it's a huge challenge for their remaining staff to try and put a lid on this ahead of their Colombia tour, which clearly they are going to want to be pushing forward the narrative,” he added. "It's meant to be all happy and nice, and an unofficial royal tour shining a light on online security for children, which clearly it won't be, because we're talking about an ex-staff member who's left a big shock."

On being asked why Harry and Meghan have such a "high turnover of staff,” Walker said he "doesn't want to speculate,” but we "don't know what conversations happen behind closed doors.” "It could simply be that by virtue of the fact that they are working for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they are far more employable elsewhere and can get better offers, who can pay them more money because clearly having that on your CV gives you a lot of kudos.” he said.

He added, "Or it could be something about perhaps the working with the characters of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."