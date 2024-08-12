Prince Harry goes viral on TikTok, this time for some Willy reasons

Prince Harry is shown to have deep emotions that he has to cope with while watching the wedding of his brother, Prince William, to Kate Middleton in a viral TikTok video. Prince Harry flew more than 5,000 miles to see his father after King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. But he did not see his estranged brother, William, during a visit that lasted scarcely 24 hours. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

The video posted by @.bella.version has received 112,000 likes and 1.7 million views as of the time this piece was being prepared, it juxtaposes this emotional scene with another significant moment in Harry’s life: his wedding with Meghan Markle in 2018, which took place at St George’s Chapel Windsor Castle. “As Meg came nearer and nearer, I was giving thanks for all my choices,” he recounted in his 2023 memoir, Spare.

The viral video concludes with a montage of touching moments between Harry and Kate from the years when he was a working royal. Now this repeat of Harry’s breakdown at William’s wedding has brought back focus on the feelings that Harry reported enduring during that period, which he later wrote about at length in Spare.

Prince Harry recalls ‘Kate walking down the aisle….Willy walking her back up the aisle’

In Spare, Harry reflects on William and Kate's wedding at Westminster Abbey, describing, “I don't recall walking out to the altar. I have no memory of the readings, or removing the ring, or handing it to my brother. The ceremony is mostly a blank in my mind.”

“I recall Kate walking down the aisle, looking incredible, and I recall Willy walking her back up the aisle, and as they disappeared through the door, into the carriage that would convey them to Buckingham Palace, into the eternal partnership they'd pledged, I recall thinking: Goodbye.”

Harry confessed that he felt a profound sense of loss, as if he was saying farewell to the brother he had grown up with. “I loved my new sister-in-law,” he wrote.

“I felt she was more sister than in-law, the sister I'd never had and always wanted, and I was pleased that she'd forever be standing by Willy's side. She was a good match for my older brother. They made each other visibly happy, and therefore I was happy too.”

However, Prince Harry couldn't shake the feeling that this was a moment of separation. “But in my gut, I couldn't help feeling that this was yet another farewell under this horrid roof. Another sundering. The brother I'd escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone—forever. Who could deny it? He'd never again be first and foremost Willy.”