Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s feud with the royal family has continued ever since the couple decided to step down and move to the United States. However, a new royal book has claimed that Kate Middleton and Prince William extended a "small gesture" of reconciliation to the Sussexes after an emotional evening at Buckingham Palace, in the days after Queen Elizabeth II’s death. William and Kate's ‘small gesture’ of reconciliation to Harry and Meghan after Queen's death (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

Harry and Meghan have often criticised the Waleses following their departure from the royal family. Harry has infamously criticised members of his family in his memoir, Spare.

‘It was only a small gesture’

The gesture in question is said to have occurred when members of the royal family had gathered at the palace after the Queen’s coffin was brought there. The feuding couples were together as the royal family waited for the coffin to arrive before an informal dinner. This is when William and Kate extended an olive branch, which would have been approved by the Queen, according to the biography Charles II. New King. New Court. The Inside Story by author Robert Hardman.

The author wrote, “Inside the palace, all members of the Royal Family were there to welcome the Queen back to Royal headquarters for the last time, followed by an informal supper. Afterward, the Prince and Princess of Wales suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should attach their car to their police escort for the journey back to Windsor since they were all going the same way.”

"It was only a small gesture (they would not be sharing a car) and nowhere near any sort of reconciliation. However, the late Queen would have approved,” he added.

The Queen died months before Harry and Meghan's bombshell Netflix docuseries aired. Several members of the royal family were criticised in the series, and William was even depicted as prone to "screaming and shouting.”