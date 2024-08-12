A royal author has claimed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry risk “infuriating” Prince William and “annoying” King Charles by deciding to go on a Colombia tour. Joining Darren Grimes on GB News, Angela Levin discussed Harry and Meghan’s upcoming trip to Colombia. Harry, Meghan risk ‘infuriating’ William and ‘annoying’ Charles with THIS move (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP, Kin Cheung/Pool via REUTERS)

This year, this would be the Sussexes’ second such trip; they visited Nigeria recently. Their tours have been slammed as “quasi-royal” as the two are not working members of the royal family.

‘It will be very annoying for the King and infuriating for William’

“It doesn’t look good. They aren’t representing the royals but they are trying to,” Levin said.

“Unless they break themselves away completely, they don’t have the right to do this,” she continued. “It will be very annoying for the King and infuriating for William.”

Levin added, “I think they are going to do it because they will stay in a four-figure sum room, but I think it’s impossible. The but is, Sophie Wessex went to meet the same woman Meghan is meeting, the vice president. She spoke about women not treated well and went to look at what could be done. I was astonished when I read that because she is close to the Royal Family, and they didn’t seem to mind her doing it. So it can’t be as bad out there as what is being made out. But it’s still dangerous.”

Colombia is not a usual choice for travel as it has one of the highest murder rates in the world. The Sussexes have been invited by the country’s vice president, Francia Marquez.

The Sussexes’ decision to travel to Colombia is especially surprising as recent reports claimed that Harry is disappointed because he thinks King Charles is denying him automatic police protection in the UK even though, according to Harry, his father has the “power” to intervene in his legal battle over security. However, the palace claimed that decisions around Harry’s security are not personal. A royal source said that it was "well-established" that "security provision is not decided on by the King" but by the government.