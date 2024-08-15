Tim Walz picks CBS for vice presidential debate day against JD Vance only if he…

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has officially secured CBS as the platform for an upcoming vice presidential debate against JD Vance. The highly anticipated showdown is set to take place on October 1. For the unversed, both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will lock horns on ABC on September 10 after the Republican nominee initially refused to debate on the network. Tim Walz finally responds to JD Vance’s allegations of ‘stolen valour’ (REUTERS/Ringo Chiu, REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo)

However, the VP event will only proceed if Vance confirms his attendance. As the political landscape heats up, all eyes are now on whether the Ohio senator will show up for the debate.

Tim Walz picks VP debate day against JD Vance

“Harris for President has accepted CBS’ invitation to a Vice Presidential Candidate Debate on October 1. Governor Walz looks forward to debating JD Vance — if he shows up,” stated a Harris campaign official. Not long ago, the Democratic nominee selected Tim Walz as her running mate, and the two have been actively participating in rallies together. CBS reportedly offered debate slots on September 17, September 24, October 1, and October 8, with Walz confirming his acceptance of the October 1 date on X.

Also read: Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz to begin Pennsylvania bus tour on…

Current surveys indicate a tight race between Harris and Trump in key American regions, with voters split on their choice for the White House. On the other hand, Vance’s campaign has made it clear that the Ohio senator is ready to debate his opponent; however, an official confirmation from his side to debate Walz on October 1 is still awaited.

‘See you on October 1 JD’

The Harris running mate, who has faced numerous allegations from JD Vance—such as accusations of "stolen valour" during a recent campaign in Michigan—has expressed eagerness to engage in the upcoming debate. Walz earlier stated, "I can't wait to debate the guy—assuming he's willing to get off the couch and actually show up." He added, "JD Vance shares Donald Trump’s dangerous and backward agenda for this country.”

Also read: Kamala's '34' Attack On Trump; Tim Walz Accuses Ex-President Of 'Trying To Steal…' | US Election

CBS had initially proposed holding the debate in late July or early August, but these dates were scrapped due to increased pressure on Biden to step down. This led to his departure and Kamala Harris being chosen as the Democratic candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

Tim Walz responds to JD Vance’s allegations

“I firmly believe you should never degenerate another person’s service record,” Walz slammed Vance while speaking to members of the AFSCME public-sector union in Los Angeles recently. “To anyone brave enough to put on that uniform for our great country, including my opponent, I just have a few simple words: thank you for your service and sacrifice,” he said as per NY Post.

JD Vance earlier accused Tim Walz of "stolen valour" during a recent Michigan campaign, questioning Walz’s military service and challenging his stance on weaponry. Vance asked, “When were you ever in war?”