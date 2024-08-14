Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz to begin Pennsylvania bus tour on…

Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, alongside her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, is to conduct a bus tour through Pennsylvania this coming Sunday in a bid to clinch the state's 19 electoral votes. This tour will be held barely three days before the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz walk out on stage together during a campaign event on August 6, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The Harris-Walz ticket has prioritized Pennsylvania, underscored by their choice to hold their first rally in Philadelphia, the state’s largest city, shortly after Walz was announced as Harris’ running mate. Since then, the duo has been actively touring battleground states.

Since Joe Biden stepped down from the race, over $212 million has been spent on ads across seven key battleground states, with Pennsylvania alone accounting for $70.6 million of that total.

Harris Campaign focuses on grassroots events

Sunday’s bus tour will kick off in Pittsburgh and will be the first time Harris, Walz, and their spouses – second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Minnesota first lady Gwen Walz – will campaign together since their joint appearance in Philadelphia last week. The tour will focus on intimate, grassroots events, including canvass kick-offs and visits to local businesses, as the campaign seeks to connect with voters on a personal level.

The Harris campaign has established a significant presence in Pennsylvania, with 36 coordinated offices and 300 staff members already on the ground.

Harris herself has made seven visits to the state this year, a clear indication of its importance to her campaign strategy.

The campaign also boasts a strong volunteer network, with 43,000 people signing up to support Harris in Pennsylvania since she announced her candidacy last month.

Looking beyond Pennsylvania, the Harris campaign is reportedly planning a rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, just 90 miles from the site of the Democratic convention in Chicago. Wisconsin, along with Pennsylvania and Michigan, forms part of the Democrats’ crucial “blue wall” of states that Donald Trump won in 2016 but flipped back to Joe Biden in 2020.

On the other front is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. This will mark his second visit to the state since surviving an assassination attempt on July 13 in Butler, a town located about an hour north of Pittsburgh.