Eric Trump calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'spoiled apples' and suggests…

Eric Trump has called Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “spoiled apples” and suggested “sending them back” to the UK during a recent interview. Eric Trump says 'spoiled apples' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be 'sent back' to the UK.(File Images)

This comment came as his father, Donald Trump, continues his 2024 presidential campaign.

Eric told GB News at the Trump International Golf Links in Scotland, “There will be no better ally in the United Kingdom than Donald Trump, I truly mean that.”

“He loves this nation, he loves this country...he's going to be the greatest president for the West the UK’s ever seen.”

Americans admire Royal Family, but not 'spoiled apples' Prince Harry and Meghan

Eric pointed out the Trump family's long-standing connections with the royal family, a point interviewer Ben Leo related to Harry and Meghan. Donald Trump has been a vocal critic of the couple since stepping down from their royal duties and moving to California, US, in 2020. The former prez said Meghan was “very disrespectful” to the royal family and Queen Elizabeth II.

Notable a filing revealed in February note that Prince Harry changed his country of residence from the UK to the US.

When asked if his father would support making Prince Harry’s visa documentation public if re-elected, Eric Trump declined to comment directly but slammed the Sussexes: “What I can tell you is my father had so much respect for the queen, as did I.”

“My mom [the late Ivana Trump] knew so many of them for years, I think you probably know that, had a great relationship with Diana and everyone else.”

“You know, that's a very sacred institution and you can happily have those two back. We'll happily send them back from America, you can have them back over here, but I'm not sure you guys want them any more than we might not want them anymore. They feel like they're on a little bit of an island of their own,” he said.

“But listen, you can always have bad actors in anything, you can always have spoiled apples in every orchard, but the institution of the royal family is beautiful and it's something that is actually admired by a lot of Americans.”