Meghan Markle ‘setting herself up’ for another ‘recipe for disaster’?

Meghan Markle's excitement about her planned rosé wine line is causing concern among her friends, who fear the determined Duchess may be taking on more than she can handle. Can Meghan Markle’s rosé wine line overcome the odds? (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(AP)

According to a source, many in Meghan's inner circle worry she is “setting herself up for another embarrassing failure”, following the criticism of her American Riviera Orchard jam, the first product for her new lifestyle brand.

The jam jars were even criticized by a customer for having “cheap” peeling labels.

“She really needs to hit the ground running with whatever she launches next. Right now, the word is it’ll be a signature rosé wine, which has a lot of people shaking their heads and warning her against it,” an insider close to Meghan told InTouch.

“The level of competition and pressure in the wine game is ferocious. She’s going to be stepping on quite a lot of toes. It also takes huge dedication and capital to make a successful go in the wine business, as well as a lot of time and patience — which is not really something she has the luxury of right now.”

Many of Meghan's friends now believe she may be setting herself up for a “recipe for disaster.”

Meghan looks to revamp image after ‘Spotify era’ embarrassment

Three years after marriage, the Suits star and Prince Harry left their royal duties and moved to the US, and since then, they have been dropping bombshells and spilling royal secrets through their several TV interviews, tell-all Netflix docu-series, Harry and Meghan and the Duke's memoir, ‘Spare’.

The royal couple venturing into Hollywood now however the Duchess of Sussex's estimated $20 million Spotify deal, ‘Archetypes’ fell through. Since then, sources say, the California-based couple has been trying to bolster their fortune. Meghan felt “embarrassed” about their “Spotify era” as she looking for a huge “rethink” of her brand

The insider reveals, “Successful vintners spend years to build up a reputable brand. Even Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had to take their time — and they bought a working winery!”

However, another friend said, “Imagine going from having one of the largest and most influential platforms handed to you, where you could do an incredible amount of good, to selling cheap wine as a cash grab!”

A royal commentator, Gareth Russell, told GB News, “I don't think it would be unnatural for the Sussexes and their team to have felt embarrassment about the quite high profile and high publicity criticism that their Spotify era garnered and the comments that were made personally about their work ethic by people who had worked with them.”

“It would be perfectly understandable if they were embarrassed by that or if they were delaying things.”