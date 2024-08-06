Meghan Markle called ‘a commercial woman with philanthropic ideas’: ‘Her driving force is to capitalize on…’

Royal expert Jennie Bond has said that Meghan Markle’s “driving force is to capitalize on her fame” and make sure she and her husband, Prince Harry, “have enough money for all their needs.” Despite stepping down from the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have remained busy. This year has been busy too, with the launch of Meghan’s lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, and the couple’s tour to Nigeria. Meghan Markle called ‘a commercial woman with philanthropic ideas’ (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(AP)

‘Meghan is a commercial woman with philanthropic ideas’

Bond has suggested that Meghan may not be fully suited to a “life of service.” "I suspect that Meghan is a commercial woman with philanthropic ideas aplenty... but her driving force is to capitalize on her fame and ensure she and Harry have enough money for all their needs,” Bond said in an interview with OK! Magazine.

"I'm not quite convinced that she is totally signed up to a 'life of service' so I imagine there will be occasional forays into charity work and makeshift royal tours but I think she is a businesswoman at heart. And, there's absolutely nothing wrong with that!" Bond added.

Bond believes Meghan’s interests are different compared to those of Princess Diana, Harry’s late mother. Diana was known for campaigning for the eradication of landmines. Meghan’s focus, on the other hand, lies mostly on building a good life for Harry and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Bond believes.

When they quit the royal family back in 2020, Harry and Meghan announced that they wished to become financially independent. They subsequently signed various lucrative deals. However, last year, they suffered a blow after their $25 million partnership with Spotify was axed.

The couple’s exclusive deal with Netflix is scheduled to end next year. It is unclear if the contract will be renewed.

The pair is known for spending a lot of money on security for themselves and their kids. Reports claimed that the bill for security is $2million.