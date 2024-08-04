Prince Harry seems ‘bored’ and ‘disengaged’ in new interview with Meghan Markle, expert says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have prerecorded their first interview of 2024, set to air on CBS this Sunday. In the teaser trailer shared on YouTube, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hint at a change in their relationship. Decoding the clip, body language expert Judi James claimed that while Meghan was “besotted” while speaking about her children, Prince Harry appeared “bored” and “disengaged.” Prince Harry appeared 'bored' and showed signs of 'disengagement' while his wife, Meghan Markle spoke during their new interview, set to air on CBS Sunday(YouTube)

Prince Harry seems ‘bored’ in new interview with Meghan Markle

Speaking with The Mirror, James drew parallels between Prince Harry and Meghan's on-screen appearance, claiming that the husband and wife duo embody different body gestures and vocal delivery. “Her engagement with the interviewer is as powerful as Harry’s disengagement signals at the start of this clip while the two women speak,” she said.

The expert explained that despite his wife talking about their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Prince Harry was seemingly in his head. “We see him in the clip gazing off into the distance with a serious facial expression while his wife tells a much more sociable and emotional story,” James told the outlet.

Breaking down Meghan's gestures, James claimed that she “is seen changing her body language and vocal state to speak about her children, performing a massively coy smile with a puckered top lip and rounded cheeks and partially hiding her face with her hand as though proud but also cutely coy about referring to them.”

The Sussexes sat down for an interview with TV host and reporter Jane Pauley as part of a campaign to discuss cyber bullying. “[Meghan] makes the link with her campaign message and her eyes bounce back to the interviewer, her brows raise and she gesticulates with her left hand to make her point with passion while Harry still gazes off into the distance, as yet un-activated,” James added.