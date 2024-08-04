King Charles trying to avoid ‘knockdown’ war with Prince Andrew as he refuses to vacate

King Charles is desperately trying to avoid a “knockdown” war with Prince Andrew, who is refusing to vacate the Royal Lodge. The disgraced Duke of York has lived on the lavish $37 million property since 2003, after he signed a 75-year lease agreement. However, he has been on the verge of eviction since 2019, when his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein was revealed. King Charles trying to ‘force’ Prince Andrew out of Royal Lodge (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP, Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs)

King Charles not in ‘mood’ for ‘knockdown’ war with Prince Andrew

Despite King Charles' attempts to get him evicted, Prince Andrew refuses to give up his lavish royal residence in exchange for the much smaller Frogmore Cottage. “Andrew isn't going anywhere for the time being,” Christopher Andersen, author of The King, told Fox News Digital.

The expert explained that despite his brother's stubbornness, King Charles wants to avoid direct confrontation. “It's doubtful that King Charles - who, along with his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, is battling cancer - is in the mood for a knockdown drag-out with his brother,” Andersen said.

Andersen went on to explain that even if “Andrew does move, it will simply be because he doesn't have the money to heat Royal Lodge or keep the lights on.” The Royal Lodge, which previously belonged to the Queen Mother until her death in 2002, requires around $503,000 for its annual upkeep. Presently, Prince Andrew shares the 31-room mansion with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

“In the meantime, Frogmore will likely remain empty. It's worth noting that the King had better luck evicting Andrew from Buckingham Palace, where the Duke of York has maintained his private apartment for decades,” the royal author added. Before King Charles offered the historic Grade II-listed home to Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II leased the Frogmore cottage to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as their wedding gift in 2018.