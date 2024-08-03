'Keep your finger out of my face': When Meghan Markle snapped at Prince William

Robert Jobson's new book - Catherine, The Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen, has hit the shelves. Since its publication, several stories about the royal family have become topics of discussion among people. One such incident mentioned in the book is a heated argument between Prince William and Meghan Markle that led to the latter saying, “Keep your finger out of my face,” to the Prince of Wales. The incident involving Meghan Markle and Prince William is described in a book about Catherine, the Princess of Wales. (AP, AFP)

OK Magazine reported that an excerpt from Jobson’s book says it all started with a spat between Markle and Catherine when she was pregnant with Prince Louis. The former actress credited the Princess of Wales' behaviour to "baby brain." The Princess of Wales reportedly replied that the duo were not close enough to talk about “her hormones”.

The situation escalated when Prince William entered the picture to defend his wife. Reportedly, he told Markle, “Well, it's rude, Meghan. These things are not done here,” while pointing a finger at her. In response, she reportedly said, “Take your finger out of my face.”

What else Robert Jobson reveal?

In his book, Jobson also wrote that Catherine initially hesitated to take up the title of Princess of Wales after her marriage to Prince William. She feared she would face “stressful” comparisons with her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, who also held the title.

"She knew she'd inevitably be compared with Diana, whose untimely death had provoked such a tsunami of anger and grief. And she was right," Jobson wrote, reported Dailymail.

"Harry is very anxious to go home and see his dad, catch up with his friends for his birthday in September, and also pay a visit to his aunt, Princess Anne," a source told Ok Magazine. "But the situation hasn't changed for Meghan."