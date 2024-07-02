Sarah Ferguson pens heartfelt note for ‘dear friend’ Princess Diana on her birthday

Sarah Ferguson paid an emotional tribute to Princess Diana on what would have been her 63rd birthday. The Duchess of York took to social media to share a photo of the pair standing side-by-side on a balcony and a heartfelt note for her “dear friend” on Monday, July 1. Sarah Ferguson paid an emotional tribute to the late Princess Diana on her 63rd birthday(Getty Images)

Duchess of York pays tribute to late Princess Diana

The 64-year-old, who is popularly known as Fergie, captioned the Instagram post, “Happy birthday to my dear friend, Diana. You were a pillar of light and love. And what a legacy you have left behind. I will forever remember our laughter and the kindred, kind spirit I found in you.” “I am sure you are watching over us always. Rest in peace my friend,” she added.

In the photograph, the pair were standing together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they smiled while watching the Battle of Britain Anniversary Parade on September 15, 1990. Princess Diana and Ferguson became sisters-in-law through their respective marriages to King Charles and Prince Andrew. Throughout her life, the former Princess of Wales shared a close bond with Ferguson.

The Duchess of York reflected on her relationship with the late princess, whom she affectionately called “Duch,” in a 2021 interview with People. “We were best friends from when she was 14 and I was 15,” she told the outlet. “I said to her, 'Oh, Andrew's really good-looking,' ” Ferguson said, recalling the time Princess Diana introduced her to the Duke of York. “And she said, 'Duh, Fergs!'” Fergie added.

“Diana and I both had our own mental health issues, and she and I used to talk,” she continued, adding, “She [Diana] said, 'Fergie, remember one thing: When you're at the top of the pedestal, it's so easy to fall off. And you're at the bottom. You just climb up.' ” “We were positioned as saint and sinner. And the most important thing was to remain robust together, and we did, no matter what anyone wrote,” Ferguson added.