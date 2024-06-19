Sarah Ferguson breaks silence over remarrying Prince Andrew rumours; ‘We are very happy as…’

Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York, officially took divorce from the disgraced son of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Andrew in 1996. The duo, who tied knot in 1986 and then parted their ways with each other in 1992, share two daughters -- Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 34. Sarah Ferguson became a pillar of strength for Prince Andrew despite their separation and they both are co-living together at Royal Lodge on the Windsor Estate.(Getty Images)

Despite their separation, Ferguson became a pillar of strength for the Queen's second son and they both are co-living together at Royal Lodge on the Windsor Estate.

Following their close bond post-divorce, there are now rumors in the media that they both intend to remarry each other.

In an exclusive chat with Bella magazine, Ferguson has clarified that plans of remarriage are currently not on the table.

"I get asked that all the time. We are very happy as we are now, thank you!" the 64-year-old writer stated. She, however, admitted that her life changed forever after her marriage with Andrew and entry into the Royal family.

"Goodness, quite a lot of nonsense has been written over the years," she said in response to a question about the most absurd rumor she has ever heard. The headline "82% would rather sleep with a goat than Fergie" was one of the worst", she admitted, adding that "It's never left me."

Sarah Ferguson reflects on close bond with Andrew

According to Fergie, she sincerely promised the Queen that she would always "be there" for Prince Andrew no matter what. It seems that the Duchess is following in the footsteps of the late monarch who continuously supported Andrew while he was under intense scrutiny for his connection with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and accusations of sexually assaulting one of Epstein's trafficking victims, Virginia Giuffre.

Addressing her bond with “good man” Andrew on ITV's Loose Women, Ferguson talked about the poignant conversation with the Queen before her death. “I said to his mum before she died, 'I will be there for him, I will help him on his journey,' we've all got journeys; we just need to be there with kindness and no judgement.”

Stressing on how she helped Andrew through his "darkest times", she said that she firmly believes in three C's i.e. communicate, compromise, and compassion.

While highlighting their strong relationship, she said they “are longer divorced than married.”

“That's what I do with (Andrew.) We get on because, in the darkest time of my life, he was always there for me. In the darkest time of his life, I will be there for him. The Queen of England was there for him and his mum.”