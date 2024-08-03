Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed of another Royal Family invite as King Charles continues old tradition

The snub series continues with no end in sight. As the royal family eyes its old summer tradition of heading up to Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, their tight-lipped gathering has again left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out of the conversation. Sources claim their absence extends their years-long omission from the family affair. Prince Harry, right, and Meghan, left, attend the Giant of Africa Foundation at the Dream Big Basketball clinic in Lagos Nigeria, Sunday, May 12, 2024. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are in Nigeria to champion the Invictus Games, which Prince Harry founded to aid the rehabilitation of wounded and sick servicemembers and veterans.(AP)

King Charles, who has seemingly stopped taking calls from his estranged son, is poised to resume Queen Elizabeth's tradition of the royal family's summer gatherings in the Scottish Highlands.

The 50,000-acre property is also where Queen Elizabeth passed away in September 2022. The affluent estate is the site of the royal family's annual retreat away from the public eye. Per People's report, all members spend their late summer days here engaging in outdoor activities like horseback riding, fishing, and hunting, or “a life of picnic," as the Queen's cousin, Margaret Rhodes, once said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face another snub as royal rift deepens

The rift between Prince Harry and his UK-based family has deepened since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their royal posts in 2020 and flew away to map out a new chapter of their lives in Montecito, California. However, before the familial tensions disrupted the ostensible unity between the royal family members, the Duke of Sussex spent a significant amount of time in his formative years heading to Balmoral with the rest. On the contrary, his wife has presumably never stepped foot into the Scottish castle.

As Prince Harry braves through his ongoing legal battle to possibly win back police protection while in the UK, his wife and children - Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - have entirely missed out on visiting the Duke's homeland. Their last reported visit to the UK was for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in 2022. However, even then, the two sides of the family were confronting the cracks in the royal family tree.

Another recent report insists that an impenetrable wall of “complete silence” stands between Prince Harry and King Charles, as the former is bent on seeking a helping hand from his father for his security issues.

A friend of the Duke told People that his calls to the monarch “go unanswered" because his battle for security has seemingly tarnished their relationship further. “He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered, too,” the source added.

In other news, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to embark on their next overseas tour following the success of their May trip to Nigeria. Although the official dates are yet to be announced, the South American country's vice president, Francia Marquez, recently confirmed their attendance in Colombia for sometime later this year.