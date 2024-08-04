Meghan Markle's ‘tactical rethink’ for new podcast after ‘embarrassing Spotify era’

Meghan Markle has her hands filled with a lot of new brand launches one of which is a new podcast show. Her podcast show in association with the Lemonada Media is currently delayed and will not release until 2025. The Duchess of Sussex wants to utilise this time to rectify old Spotify mistakes. Meghan Markle wants to utilize her time to rectify her Spotify mistakes as she gears to enter the podcast industry once again. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(AP)

Meghan Markle’s wants to correct her Spotify mistake

Markle and Prince Harry signed a $20 million contract with the music streaming platform, Spotify in late 2020. The duo began the production of their podcast, Archetypes in August 2022 which started out great but eventually faded away. The podcast delivered a season of 13 episodes after which the company dumped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in June 2023.

Spotify executive, Bill Simmons nicknamed the pair “f****** grifters” after he did not receive a complete full contract when the two parted. Markle was also accused of faking certain parts of the podcast interview and driving attention from the guests to herself by talking about herself.

Royal commentator Gareth Russell analysed that it would be obvious if the Duchess and her team “felt embarrassment” about the high profile and public criticism they faced regarding their work ethic during their “Spotify era”.

He said, “It would be perfectly understandable if they were embarrassed by that or if they were delaying things. However, it could also be that they are having a tactical rethink about what messages and what content they put out into the world. We do know that they've recruited a new team of public relations and publicity experts,” as reported by OK! Magazine.

Meghan Markle returns to podcast

The Suits actor’s return was not expected by many after her previous attempt with Spotify. However, Markle’s return with a podcast show surprised many including royal commenters. In a statement released, she said, Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024.”

She introduced her partnership with the new media company as she announced, “Our plan to re-release 'Archetypes' so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast, is well in the works. I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."

Russell analysed the reason behind this decision could be the couple’s new slate of advisors they appointed early this year. It was also reported that the Duke and Duchess are at the end of their rope to make sure they have enough content for the $100 million contract they signed with Netflix in 2020. The contract will be closed in almost a year from now where the pair has delivered one hit documentary and two flops to the Netflix execs.