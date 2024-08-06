Watch what Twicth icon Adin Ross gifts Donald Trump following the Pennsylvania assassination attempt

Twitch streamer Adin Ross gifted former US President Donald Trump with a Rolex and a Tesla Cybertruck wrapped in an image of Trump taken moments after a gunman shot at him during a Pennsylvania rally last month. Twitch streamer Adin Ross's gifts to Donald Trump spark debate on Campaign Finance Laws(X)

Ross said they were “gifts” for the former president, though it remains unclear if Trump accepted them, which could potentially exceed the $3,300 limit on campaign contributions under federal law.

Individual campaign contributions are capped at $3,300, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Ross wore a white MAGA t-shirt

The 23-year-old streaming icon wore a white “Make America Great Again” hat and red tie. Throughout the 90-minute stream, Trump rambled on various topics, including immigration, crime, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and cryptocurrency, while Ross heaped praise on him.

During the stream from Trump’s Florida compound, a small group of supporters held up “never surrender” signs and cheered. Ross first gifted Trump a Rolex. Later, he escorted Trump outside to reveal a Cybertruck wrapped in the American flag and a photograph of Trump raising his fist as Secret Service agents surrounded him after the shooting in Pennsylvania.

“Wow. That’s an Elon,” Trump remarked. “That is beautiful. I think it’s incredible.”

He then suggested that Google manipulated images from the shooting to put smiles on the Secret Service agents’ faces, saying, “You heard about that? It’s just terrible. It’s a little bit scary.”

Inside the car, they played “California Dreamin’” by the Mamas and the Papas, followed by the Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows,” Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” and Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.”

Trump held up the Rolex box and said, “My boy said that’s such a big show. I don’t know what you’re doing but you really are respected.”

Ross has been recently banned from Twitch for homophobic slurs. He also revealed plans from influencer Andrew Tate to flee to Romania, which UK authorities used to locate Tate.

Ross praised Trump as a “brave man” and called the photo of him raising his fist “pretty bad ass.”

In the stream, Ross asked Trump for one-word descriptions of various world leaders and celebrities. Trump described Elon Musk as “truly a genius,” Joe Rogan as “a very interesting guy,” Kanye West as “complicated,” and congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as “fake” but with “a good spark” and “a lot of sizzle.”

The former POTUS rambled for about 20 minutes on figures like Xi Jinping “powerful”, Justin Trudeau “they say he’s the son of Fidel Castro”, Kim Jong Un “now this man I really got along with well”, and Volodymyr Zelensky.