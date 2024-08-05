Texas woman armed with pistol arrested for threatening Donald Trump days after ex-prez survived assassination attempt

An armed woman from Texas has reportedly been arrested for threatening Donald Trump in Washington, DC. Last Friday, August 2, 41-year-old Christina Montoya was busted in northeastern DC after the Secret Service tipped off local cops about her. An investigation has been opened, a report from the Metropolitan Police Department of DC said. Texas woman armed with pistol arrested for threatening Donald Trump days after former prez survived assassination attempt (REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo)(REUTERS)

In a public statement, MPD said, “The Metropolitan Police Department announces a woman has been arrested for threats and carrying a pistol without a license. On Friday, August 2, 2024, at approximately 12:12 p.m., MPD received information regarding a woman who traveled to Washington, DC. The woman’s vehicle was located in the First District and subsequent investigation lead to the woman’s location.”

Montoya, of San Antonio. was arrested and charged with Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Threats Against a Former President, the statement added.

Authorities did not specify what kind of threats Montoya made against Trump. However, police said it started on July 20, just over a week after Thomas Matthew Crooks tried to assassinate the former president at a Pennsylvania rally.

Officers located Montoya’s Honda Accord during an investigation, New York Post reported. She was found in a residential area of the nation’s capital with a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield pistol, gun lock, and a magazine, a police report said.

The Secret Service has been under fire

The Secret Service has been criticised for its failure to protect Trump at the Pennsylvania rally. The former president was injured, as were two other people, and one attendee died. Amid massive criticism, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle eventually tendered her resignation.

Meanwhile, the Secret Service’s acting director told lawmakers that he was “ashamed” of the lapses due to which Crooks managed to climb the roof of a building and carry out the shooting. “I laid in a prone position to evaluate his line of sight,” Ronald Rowe said. “What I saw made me ashamed.” Rowe admitted that there was nothing he could say to “defend why that roof was not better secured.”