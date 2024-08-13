Man found buried a month after disappearance; friends booked 

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of 22-year-old Basavraj Manglure from Vadgaon Budruk has been resolved with the discovery of his body buried in Velha, Pune district. Manglure, who went missing on July 13, was found buried by his friends. According to Sinhgad Road police, Manglure alongwith Renuse went to a paddy plantation in Pabe village. (REPRESENTTIVE PIC)

Following the revelation, Police booked his friends Saurabh Renuse and Rupesh Yenpure in connection with the case. According to Sinhgad Road police, Manglure alongwith Renuse went to a paddy plantation in Pabe village.

After the cultivation of paddy on July 13, Manglure along with Renuse and Yenpure decided to steal electrical wiring. Manglure climbed an electric tower to cut the wiring, fell from the tower and died on the spot.

API Sachin Nikam said, “Instead of seeking medical help, Renuse and Yenpure allegedly decided to bury him in a pit.’’

The police investigation began shortly after Manglure was reported missing on July 13. Police initially suspected foul play but were unable to pinpoint a motive or any suspects. The probe of technical data, including call records, led police to the Velha area. After the interrogation of a few of his friends, police discovered a buried dead body on Saturday.

Police said Manglure’s friends had been present at the scene when he fell from the electric tower. Police suspected that the accused might have panicked and chose to bury Manglure rather than taking him to a hospital.

Following the investigation police booked Rupesh Yenpure, and Saurabh Reuse both from Pabe village, under BNS sections 105, 238, 303(2), 62, 3(5) and Velha police are investigating the case further.