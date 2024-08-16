‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha's message to Matthew Perry’s drug dealer after his death

Five people have been charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death, including his longtime personal assistant, two doctors, and ‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha. Sangha, 41, is accused of selling Perry the batch of ketamine that led to his fatal overdose in October 2023, while the actor’s assistant is accused of procuring the powerful surgical anaesthetic for him. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha has been charged in Matthew Perry's death

The Friends actor, who had a long history of substance abuse, was found unresponsive in his hot tub on October 28. His autopsy report said he died of “acute effects of ketamine.” Perry was 54 at the time of his death.

Prosecutors say that Matthew Perry’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamassa, worked with his doctors and a drug dealer named Erik Fleming to procure ketamine for the actor. Jasveen Sangha, who is accused of distributing ketamine, was arrested Thursday and pleaded “not guilty” in court, as per ABC News.

Court documents reveal that two doctors were also involved in procuring ketamine for Matthew Perry despite knowing about his history of drug abuse. They also discussed how to overcharge the actor for the drugs. In one disturbing text message that has been revealed, Dr Salvador Plasencia, accused in the case, messaged another doctor asking: “I wonder how much this moron will pay.”

“Delete our messages”

Prosecutors say that Sangha earned the nickname “Ketamine Queen” by selling drugs out of her North Hollywood mansion. She is a dual citizen of the United States and Great Britain.

After learning of Matthew Perry’s death from the news, she tried to distance herself from the actor. The “Ketamine Queen” reportedly texted Erik Fleming and asked him to delete their text message history.

“Delete all our messages,” she wrote, according to a screenshot obtained by TMZ.

Sangha has been accused of selling 50 vials of ketamine to Perry over two weeks. She earned $11,000 through the transactions, according to US Attorney Martin Estrada.

The indictment alleges that Sangha was well aware of the dangers of ketamine overdose. According to ABC News, in August 2019, she sold ketamine to Cody McLaury, who died of an overdose.

After learning about McLaury’s death, Sangha apparently did a Google search for “can ketamine be listed as a cause of death.”