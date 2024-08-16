Matthew Perry’s death: Who is ‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha, allegedly supplied lethal dose to FRIENDS star

In the wake of Matthew Perry's tragic death, a new figure has come into the spotlight: Jasveen Sangha aka the ‘Ketamine Queen.’ The alleged drug dealer, a key player in the investigation, is accused of providing the lethal dose of ketamine that contributed to the FRIENDS star's death. New revelations of a dangerous drug ring and disturbing details surrounding Perry's final days, including a death plot by his doctors and aid have left both the fans and the entertainment world shocked. Who is ‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha, allegedly supplied lethal dose to FRIENDS star(Twitter picture)

‘Ketamine Queen’ charged in Matthew Perry’s case

On August 15, major revelations emerged in the case of the Hollywood star, who was found dead at his rental property last October. According to the Department of Justice, among the five people charged—two licensed doctors and Perry’s longtime assistant—a shadowy figure named Jasveen Sangha has come to light. prosecutors, as reported, have characterized the case as involving a "broad underground criminal network" that exploited the actor’s struggle with substance abuse for financial gain.

Also read: Matthew Perry was 'killed' by his aide and doctors? ‘That moron…,' disturbing texts and details emerge after arrest

During the press conference held on Thursday, the Department alleged Sangha exploited Mr Perry by selling him substantial quantities of ketamine over a two-week span in October 2023. Additionally she “sold approximately 50 vials of ketamine for approximately $11,000.”

Who is Jasveen Sangha?

Jasveen Sangha, the 41-year-old dual citizen accused of being the "Ketamine Queen," is a central figure in the tragic death of Matthew Perry. Described as one of the two primary suspects in the case, Sangha raised eyebrows for her alleged relentless pursuit of drug dealing, even after being implicated in two fatal overdoses, including Perry's and another individual in 2019.

After Perry passed away, a look into her lavish emporium revealed a shocking amount of drugs including “80 vials of ketamine, thousands of pills containing methamphetamine, cocaine, bottles of Xanax and other illegally obtained prescription drugs,” showing that she was deeply involved in a high-level drug business.

Also read: Matthew Perry's assistant purchased drugs from 'Master Chef' then injected 27 deadly doses: Report

Records show, that before Perry in 2019, she allegedly sold ketamine to Cody McLaury, hours before his death which was ruled overdose. Sangha faces a maximum of life in prison, prosecutors said.

Jasveen Sangha’s connection to Matthew Perry’s death

Sangha, who has a criminal history, has entered a not-guilty plea alongside Dr Salvador Plascencia, 42, and is slated to appear in court soon. She was previously arrested in March for ketamine possession with intent to distribute. Authorities indicated on Thursday that Sangha knew her actions had contributed to Perry’s death, as evidenced by a text she sent to Fleming, a drug dealer, instructing him to “Delete all our messages” after learning of the actor’s passing.

The alleged scheme to cause Perry's death was reportedly orchestrated by "The Ketamine Queen" and Dr. Salvador Plascencia, 42. They were joined by three other individuals: Dr. Mark Chavez, who claimed to have sold the drug to Plascencia; Eric Fleming, 54, who confessed to distributing the drug that led to Perry's death; and Perry’s longtime assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa who injected those lethal doses into his body. According to authorities, Sangha, a known drug dealer, used her North Hollywood residence as a distribution hub for the ketamine.