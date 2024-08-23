Simone Biles celebrates Olympic victory with new $150k Mercedes G-Wagon

Simone Biles had a triumphant run at this year's Olympic Games. With three gold medals and a silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the 27-year-old became the most decorated gymnast in history. To celebrate her record-breaking accomplishments, she purchased a brand new $150k Mercedes G-Wagon. Simone Biles celebrates her Olympic victory with new Mercedes G-Wagon(Instagram)

Simone Biles poses on top of new Mercedes G-Wagon

The American gymnast took to social media Thursday to show off her luxury vehicle. Biles previously owned a black G-Wagon, which she has now replaced with a white version that features a striking red leather interior. The 11-time Olympic winner shared a picture of herself posing on the bow-clad hood of her car on her Instagram stories, alongside a message that read, “In with the New.”

She shared several other snaps of the vehicle, providing a close-up look at the Mercedes vehicle. Biles also shared a photo of herself standing by her previous black G-Wagon with the message, “Out with the old.” This purchase comes amid the ongoing construction of the gymnastics champ and her husband, Jonathan Owens' Texas mansion.

Biles also shared glimpses of her future home on Instagram Thursday, where she boasts 12.7m followers. The lavish residence features an all-white kitchen and an open floor plan, as revealed in a video tour shared on the platform. “So excited to make this house a HOME (a couple more months),” she wrote.

In a separate story, Biles shared a mirror selfie in which she can be seen wearing a white tee and baggy camo pants. She paired the look with all-white sneakers. On top of the photo, she shared a to-do list in reference to the ongoing home construction that read, “House meetings all day + landscaping plans, pool plan, audio & security + etc.”