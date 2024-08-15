Kim Jong Un adds Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 to his fleet despite UN sanctions

Kim Jong Un appears to have added another luxury car to his fleet despite United Nations sanctions on the import of luxury goods to the country. The North Korean leader was seen standing near a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 in photographs released by state-controlled media. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a visit to the flood-affected area of Uiju County, North Pyongan Province, North Korea, in this photo released August 10, 2024.(KCNA via REUTERS)

According to The Independent, the latest model of Mercedes-Benz SUV was seen rolling out of Kim Jong Un’s armoured train on August 9. The supreme leader of North Korea had used the special train to visit flood-hit areas of Uiju County in North Phyongan.

Kim Jong Un was seen standing next to the Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 as he addressed the public from the train. The luxury SUV is presumed to be the top-class model that was launched in South Korea in April. Its price tag starts at $175,500 and can go up to $227,400 ( ₹1.9 crore approximately).

The 40-year-old politician has a fleet of luxury cars at his disposal. His collection includes a Rolls Royce Phantom, Mercedes-Maybach S600 Guard, fifth-generation US-made Cadillac Escalade, and a Lexus armoured vehicle, among others. This despite the fact that North Korea is banned from procuring luxury goods, including automobiles, by the United Nations.

Under UN resolutions, first enacted in 2006 after Pyongyang carried out underground nuclear tests, exports of luxury cars and other high-end items to North Korea are banned, reported ANI.

In June this year Putin on a rare overseas trip since he launched the invasion of Ukraine in 2022 visited Pyongyang and the two leaders were seen cruising around the North Korean capital in a Russian-made Aurus limousine as per media reports.

In March this year the North Korean leader took his first ride in the luxury car that was gifted to him by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Al Jazeera reported.

(With inputs from ANI)