Trump blasts ‘weak’ Harris, ‘crazy’ Pelosi and ‘crooked’ Biden on Truth Social after final night of DNC

Donald Trump couldn't keep his composure following Kamala Harris' keynote address on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention. The vice president made history Thursday night by becoming the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to accept the Democratic presidential nomination. Following Harris' speech, where she called Trump an “unserious man,” the former president lashed out at her in a serious of heated posts on Truth Social. Donald Trump lashed out at Kamala Harris in a series of heated messages on his social media platform Truth Social following the final night of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday(REUTERS)

Trump lashes out at Harris following her acceptance speech at DNC

Shortly after Harris' DNC address, Trump took to his social media platform to criticise her 2025 agenda, calling her “weak and ineffective.” The GOP nominee claimed that she “broke the Middle Class and made it unsafe and unaffordable.” Trump went on to compare his policies with Harris', saying, “She’s projecting an Opportunity Economy, but I created Opportunity Zones, the Most Successful Economic Development Policy in years!”

The Republican candidate continued, “She’s done nothing for three and a half years but talk, and that’s what she’s doing tonight, she’s complaining about everything but doing nothing! She should leave the Speech right now, go to Washington, D.C., close the Border, allow fracking in Pennsylvania and other places, and start doing the things she’s complaining about aren’t done!”

Trump also threw shade at Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden in a separate post that read, “Look, it’s Crazy Nancy Pelosi looking on, saying, “Where’s Crooked Joe?”” He also took note of the points she failed to mention in her speech in a lengthy message that read, “She didn’t mention China, she didn’t mention fracking, she didn’t mention Energy, she didn’t mention, meaningfully, Russia and Ukraine.”

“She didn’t mention the big subjects of the day, that are destroying our Country,” he continued, adding, “There are 60 million people in poverty in the U.S., under their watch, and she doesn’t even talk about them!” In several other posts, Trump claimed that Harris was “lying again about Project 2025,” “wants to spend all of our money on Illegal Immigrants that are invading our Country!” and “hates Israel.”