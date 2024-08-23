Donald Trump fumes over Kamala Harris' powerful DNC speech as US VP calls for Gaza ceasefire: ‘She hates Israel’

Donald Trump targetted Kamala Harris after she accepted her party's nomination for president at Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Thursday by calling for an end to the Gaza War and the fight against tyranny worldwide. Kamala Harris accused Donald Trump of embracing tyrants and declared, “I know where I stand and where the United States belongs in the enduring struggle between democracy and tyranny.”

Harris accused Trump of embracing tyrants and declared, “I know where I stand and where the United States belongs in the enduring struggle between democracy and tyranny.”

Both anti-Israel and pro-Palestine demonstrators protested this week against the Biden administration's lack of support to ensure Gaza ceasefire.

However, Harris has now made a commitment to protect Israel, free the captives from Gaza, and put an end to the war. She also emphasized on the sufferings of Palestinians.

“Now is the time to get a hostage deal and a ceasefire deal done,” she asserted, vowing to always “stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself”.

She underscored that it is “devastating” what has transpired in Gaza throughout the last ten months. Calling the scale of suffering “heartbreaking”, Harris mentioned: “So many innocent lives lost, desperate hungry people fleeing for safety over and over again.”

“President Biden and I are working to end this war such that Israel is secure, the hostages are release, the suffering in Gaza ends and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination.”

Trump claps back at Harris

In a series of disparaging remarks, Harris accused Trump of not standing up for the middle class, of preparing to raise taxes through his proposed tariffs, and of having initiated the end of the constitutional right to an abortion through his nominees to the US Supreme Court.

Trump, who earlier vowed to react to her speech in real time, shared a number of remarks on Truth Social. Mocking her rival, he said she stands for “incompetence and Weakness”, adding that “Our Country is being laughed at all over the World!”

Reacting on US VP's remarks on Israel, he wrote: “SHE HATES ISRAEL - Wouldn’t even show up to Congress for Netanyahu’s session!”

This was in reference to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's last US visit, where he addressed the US Congress in absence of Harris.

Trump reminds ‘radical Marxist’ Harris that she has only 4.5 months left

In another post, labelled Harris as “radical Marxist”. “She just called to give all Illegals CITIZENSHIP, SAY GOODBYE TO THE U.S.A.! SHE IS A RADICAL MARXIST!”

Trump had one question for Harris shortly after her keynote address at the DNC.

“Why didn't she do the things she's complaining about?” Trump wondered.

On the border issue, he said, “She could do it tonight by leaving the auditorium and going to Washington, DC, and closing the border. She doesn't need a bill. I didn't have a bill. I closed the border.”

He further quipped she has 4.5 months left in the office, predicting his win in the November elections.