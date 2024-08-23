Kamala Harris storms DNC stage to give biggest speech of her career, pays tribute to ‘extraordinary’ Biden, blasts Trump

Kamala Harris, the US vice president and Democratic nominee, made a bold appearance at DNC on Thursday to deliver the biggest speech of her career. Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic National Convention Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)

She entered the 2024 presidential contest following President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the campaign after his dismal debate performance against Donald Trump.

During her address, Harris first paid tribute to Biden, who paved the door for her to attend tonight's DNC.

“I love you so very much to our President, Joe Biden,” the US VP asserted. “When I think about the path that we have traveled together, Joe, I am filled with gratitude.”

Calling the record of POTUS “extraordinary”, she said, “Your character is inspiring.” “Doug and I love you and Jill and are forever thankful to you both.”

Before her DNC appearance, Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden spoke to Harris over phone. Later in a post on X, Biden asserted: “Kamala and Tim will inspire a generation and lead us into the future.”

Kamala Harris tells crowd: ‘I accept your nomination’ to be US President

Harris, who formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president, told the crowd: “I accept your nomination to be President of the United States of America.”

She promised to be the president for “all the Americans”, adding that “You can always trust me to put country above party and self.”

As the Democratic contender has been drawing on her experience as a state and local prosecutor, she noted: “My entire career I've only had one client the people.”

Harris' catchphrase during her unsuccessful 2020 presidential campaign was “For the People.”

She presented herself as a “realistic” and “practical” leader and pledged to serve as “a president who leads and listens, who is realistic, practical and has common sense and always fights for the American people.”

Kamala Harris blasts ‘unserious man’ Trump, invokes Capitol riots

Targeting her Republican opponent, the US VP declared, “Donald Trump is an unserious man.”

She further invoked Jan. 6 to warn about the “extremely serious” consequences of Trump's return to the White House.

“In many ways, Donald Trump is an unserious man. But the consequences, but the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious,” she asserted.

She told the crowd that Trump attempted to “discard your ballots”. “When he failed, he sent an armed mob to the United States Capitol, where they assaulted, law enforcement officers.”

Harris continued with a list of grievances directed at Trump, claiming that he would have no “guardrails” in the event of a second term because of the Supreme Court's decision on presidential immunity.

Harris vows to stand with Ukraine and Israel

She vowed to stand firmly by Ukraine if she wins the run for the White House.

“As president, I will stand strong with Ukraine and our NATO allies,” she stated.

She furtherattackedTrump for his previous endorsements of autocratic opponents in an attempt to position herself as a steadyhand in international affairs.

Harris said she will never hesitate to take important actions required to defend the American forces and the US' interests against Iran and Iran-backed terrorists.

“I will not cozy up to tyrants and dictators like Kim Jong-Un who are rooting for Trump,” she declared.

“They know he is easy to manipulate with flattery and favors,” she continued.

Harris went on to declare that she will “stand up for Israel's right to defend itself,” but also insisted that a cease-fire in Gaza must be “done.”

“Now is the time to get a hostage deal and a cease-fire deal done!” she said, amidst thunderous cheers.

“And let me be clear, I will always stand up for Israel's right to defend itself,” she said.

Harris says ‘will sign ‘bipartisan’ border bill’

The majority of Republicans opposed the expansive border security measure this summer, but Harris has now pledged to sign it into law.

“I know the importance of safety and security, especially at our border, after decades in law enforcement,” she remarked.

She blasted Trump for giving his congressional friends the order to sabotage the agreement. She vowed to revive the bipartisan border security bill that Trump “killed” and ensure that it becomes law.