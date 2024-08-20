Joe Biden gets teary-eyed as he shares heart-touching moment with daughter Ashley at DNC

US President Joe Biden, who stepped down from the race after receiving intense backlash over concerns around his age, made an emotional appearance at Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago. Biden was introduced at DNC by his daughter, Ashley Biden, who said: “You always tell us, but we don’t tell you enough, that you are the love of our lives and the life of our love.”(Reuters)

The POTUS received a warm welcome at the stage after First Lady Jill Biden's speech. The Democrats and crowd in attendance were very excited to see Biden.

They held placards that read: “We love Joe”. The President responded, saying “thank you, thank you, thank you… I love you!”

The 81-year-old Commander-in-Chief wiped his eyes as he joined his daughter Ashley onstage and then made touching statement about his children and his wife, Jill, to kick off his speech. The father-daughter duo exchanged hug and words with his daughter. He then took out a handkerchief from his pocket and dabbed his eyes.

Biden hails Kamala Harris, asks supporters ‘are you ready to vote for freedom?’

Biden begun his address by asking the crowd: “Are you ready to vote for freedom, democracy and America?” The response from the audience was a big “yes!”

“Let me ask you, are you ready to elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz?” This time, the “yes!” was even louder.

Biden reminded the Democrats of everything that had happened in the three and a half years since he assumed office following the capitol riots.

He recalled the challenges he faced after assuming the office, by mentioning about COVID-19, historic joblessness, a call for racial justice, threats to democracy.

“With a grateful heart, I stand before you now on this August night to report that democracy has prevailed. Democracy has delivered, and now democracy must be preserved,” the POTUS remarked.

Biden shifted her focus to Harris but also bragged about his own accomplishments.

The POTUS lauded Harris and attacked Donald Trump's recent criminal record, after discussing how violent crime had been decreasing nationally.

He said, the murder rate is “falling faster” and crime will continue to decline when “we put a prosecutor in the Oval Office instead of a convicted felon.”

Biden labeled Trump a “loser” for saying that the US is a declining nation.

“When he talks about America being a failing nation, he says, we’re losing. He’s the loser. He’s dead wrong.”