JD Vance clashes with Shannon Bream over 'great momentum' for Kamala Harris, compares US VP to Jeffrey Epstein

JD Vance, the Vice President candidate for Donald Trump, got into heated arguments with Fox News host Shannon Bream after pointing out surveys indicating “great momentum” for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. JD Vance's compared Kamala Harris to Jeffrey Epstein on Sunday in a new embarrassing attack.(Reuters)

The Ohio Senator has been in the limelight for targeting Indian-origin Harris for being childless.

In his latest interview that aired on Fox News on Sunday, Vance maintained that the Harris campaign was losing steam.

“How does that not line up with another poll we got out this morning, Washington Post, ABC, they're giving the vice president nationally a four to five-point lead?” Bream stated. “I mean, those are new numbers.”

In contrast to Vance's opinion, the host mentioned every poll that has been released has demonstrated significant momentum in her favor.

Trump's running mate voiced a strong rebuttal over the recent polling.

“You know, Shannon, I think there are a lot of polls that actually show her stagnating and leveling off. Of course, ABC, Washington Post was a wildly inaccurate pollster in the summer of 2020,” he stressed.

Vance went on to say that there is “no need to worry about polls”.

He stated that the media fabricates polls in order to sow division and discord in 2016 and 2020among Republican voters and to lower Republican turnout.

“I'm telling you, every single person who's watching this, the Trump campaign is in a very, very good spot.”

JD Vance compares Kamala Harris to Jeffrey Epstein.

Vance claimed that internal polls for the Trump team indicated Harris' support was declining among voters. He told Bream that these voters didn't think Harris could handle the United States' inflation challenges, prompting him to draw the divisive connection.

During the interview, Bream maintained a straight face as Vance spoke and refused to respond to his remark.

The scathing name-drop occurred as Vance seemed irritated by recent polling that indicated Harris was ahead of Trump both nationally and in a few swing states. In the first poll of this cycle to show Harris ahead of Trump outside the margin of error, an ABC/Washington Post/Ipsos survey of likely voters on Sunday had Harris leading Trump nationally by 4 points.

Vance attempted to dampen the impressive showing by pointing out that Harris was stalling in other surveys.